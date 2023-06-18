Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrity’s Death: Facts About Age, Wealth, Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Big Pokey: Remembering the Late Houston Rapper

Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey aka The Lackey, was an American rapper from Houston, Texas. He is associated with chopped and screwed music and is one of the original members of the Screwed Up Click.

Early Life and Career

Big Pokey’s musical journey began in the 1990s when he started collaborating with DJ Screw and other members of the S.U.C. He quickly became known for his deep, gritty voice and his ability to deliver raw and authentic verses. One of his most notable contributions during this time was his appearance on the seminal mixtape “June 27th” by DJ Screw, which became a defining moment for the Houston rap scene.

In 1999, Big Pokey released his debut solo album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” which showcased his lyrical prowess and cemented his status as a respected rapper. The album featured collaborations with fellow S.U.C. members such as Lil’ Keke, Big Hawk, and E.S.G., among others. Big Pokey’s distinctive flow and vivid storytelling made him a standout artist within the Houston rap community.

Personal Life

Big Pokey kept his personal life private, and there is no information available about his parents, siblings, or children. It is also unclear if he was married at the time of his death.

Legacy and Net Worth

Big Pokey had a net worth estimated to be $1 million. He made money from his music career, which spanned over two decades. His distinctive style and contributions to the chopped and screwed genre have had a lasting impact on the Houston rap scene and beyond.

Final Thoughts

The death of Big Pokey was a shock to many fans of Houston rap and the music industry at large. His contributions to the genre will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through his music. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

