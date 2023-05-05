Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celebrity’s Demise: Net Worth, Bio, Age, Spouse, & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sonia Pizarro: A Tribute to the Late Reality Star

The entertainment industry was shocked to learn of Sonia Pizarro’s passing on Wednesday night. The reality TV star, best known for her role on “Operation Repo,” died at the age of 60. Her cause of death has not been revealed, but it is known that Pizarro had been struggling with health issues in recent years.

Who was Sonia Pizarro?

Sonia Pizarro was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1962. She began her television journey with “Operation Repo” in 2006, which followed “a team of highly-trained professionals from California’s San Fernando Valley as they repossess cars, no matter how angry the owners may get.” The series also featured reenactments of real repossession incidents.

Pizarro quickly became a prominent cast member of the popular reality TV show, which aired on truTV from 2006 to 2014. She appeared in most of the episodes and was loved by the audience for her feisty personality and quick wit.

A number of members of Pizarro’s family also appeared in the show, including Lyndah, Froylan, Luis “Lou” Pizarro, and Roberto “Rob” Pizarro. The rest of the cast included Matt Burch, Carlos Lopez, Ronnie Lee, Vanessa Gomez, Ashley Burch, Mike, and Frankie.

In 2009, Pizarro starred in the film “Repo Chick.” She also had a role in the 2018 flick “Followed.” In 2016, Sonia appeared in Operation Repo’s spin-off movie titled “Lou’s Revenge.”

Pizarro’s Legacy and Condolences from Fans

Pizarro’s family revealed that the reality star was battling health complications for the past few years. She suffered a stroke in 2018 and was hospitalized afterward. The illness severely affected her ability to speak and basic motor functions. However, these health complications are not said to be the cause of her death, Lyndah revealed.

Sonia Pizarro is survived by her three children: Ruby, Robert, and Froylan Jr., and three grandchildren: Bryant, Brie, and Danica. Fans and social media users have offered their condolences to her family.

Pizarro’s death is a great loss for her fans, who admired her for her entertaining presence on “Operation Repo.” Our condolences go out to Sonia Pizarro’s family and friends. May her soul rest in peace!

Pizarro’s Ex-Husband Remembers Her Fondly

Pizarro’s ex-husband and co-star, Froylan Tercero, remembered her as “a bad ass chick that kicked some serious ass.” Mourning her death, he said, “She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach, Sonia we love you and I will honor you with all the good mementos you gave me, thank you and I love you.”

Net Worth in 2023

As of 2023, Pizarro’s net worth is estimated to be between $1-5 million.

Final Thoughts

Sonia Pizarro’s death is a loss for the entertainment industry and her fans. She will always be remembered for her entertaining role on “Operation Repo” and her impact on reality TV. Rest in peace, Sonia Pizarro.

