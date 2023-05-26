Dead – Death – Obituary News : Celine Dion death hoax gains traction online

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celine Dion is Not Dead: Debunking the Viral Plane Crash Hoax

A video claiming that Canadian singer Celine Dion died in a plane crash has been making rounds on the web, leaving fans shocked and curious to know more about the news. The video, which features the logo of CNN news channel, states that the singer passed away after her Courage world tour in Milwaukee. But is Celine Dion really dead?

The Hoax

India Today Anti Fake News War Room has discovered that the viral video is a hoax. The report has been misleadingly attributed to CNN, but the news channel has never published this news. The rumor of Celine Dion’s death is circulating on the web, but the singer is alive and well. No such plane crash happened, and the news is nothing but a malicious hoax.

The Viral Video

The video has received more than 16 lakh views and over 5300 shares, spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, including Facebook. The archived version of the video can still be viewed, but it has been debunked as a fake news story.

The Impact of Fake News

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a celebrity death hoax has circulated on the web. Fake news stories can be harmful and can cause panic and distress amongst fans. It is essential to fact-check any news story before sharing it with others. The spread of misinformation can have severe consequences, and it is our responsibility to stop it from happening.

Conclusion

Celine Dion is not dead, and the news of her plane crash is a malicious hoax. It is crucial to verify the authenticity of any news story before believing it or sharing it with others. Let us all be responsible netizens and stop the spread of fake news.

News Source : Vo Truong Toan High School

Source Link :Is Celine Dion still alive? Singer’s death hoax goes viral on the internet/