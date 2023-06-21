Dead – Death – Obituary News : Centennial Food Group Employee Meena Jandu Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Meena Jandu Obituary – Death: Centennial Food Group Employee, Meena Jandu Passes Away

Meena Jandu, an accounts receivable and credit manager at Demant who was a native of Markham, Ontario, has suddenly gone away. On June 19th, 2023, her demise was officially verified.

Early Life and Education

Meena Jandu lived in Markham, Ontario, for a very long period. The 1990 graduating class of Milliken Mills High School awarded her a secondary school diploma. She earned a B.A.S. at York University between 1990 and 1994, Hons, in Banking and Financial Support Services. She also attended the University of Warwick from 2006 to 2014, where she earned an MBA in Finance and Financial Management Services.

Career

In addition to working as an accounts receivable manager at Upper Canada Specialty Hardware from 2014 to 2015, she worked at Cardinal Health from 2012 to 2013. From 2015 to 2017, she was employed by Black & McDonald’s Limited in Markham, Ontario, in the finance division. Manager of Receivables for Abell Pest Control in Etobicoke, Toronto, from 2017 to 2020.

