Dead – Death – Obituary News : CEO of Virgin Australia Loses Husband to Cancer Tragedy

Jason Gaudin, Husband of Virgin Australia CEO, Jayne Hrdlicka, Dies after Fighting Aggressive Cancer

Jason Gaudin, the husband of Jayne Hrdlicka, the CEO of Virgin Australia, has passed away after a long and courageous battle with an incurable form of cancer. Hrdlicka announced the tragic news and described the immense suffering her husband endured throughout his illness.

The Battle with Cancer

Jason Gaudin was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in November 2019. Despite his valiant efforts to fight the disease, he ultimately lost his battle. Hrdlicka expressed gratitude that her husband is no longer suffering but announced that his death is an enormous loss for the family.

Family and Legacy

Jason Gaudin is survived by his wife Jayne Hrdlicka and their two sons, Alec and Josh. Hrdlicka shared that her husband was a kind and fun-loving person who had a sharp wit. She described him as an incredible father, husband, son, brother, and friend who will be sorely missed.

Professional Life

Jayne Hrdlicka became the CEO of Virgin Australia in November 2020, and her family lived in Brisbane where the company is headquartered. Prior to that, she was the CEO of the A2 dairy company but resigned in December 2019 due to unforeseen changes in her personal life, which she later revealed was her husband’s cancer diagnosis.

Taking Time Off

Hrdlicka announced that she will be taking leave to spend time with her family in the wake of her husband’s passing. She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from her colleagues and the public throughout her husband’s treatment and challenges. She also shared that her husband’s strength, positive attitude, and passion for his boys enabled him to live beyond his doctors’ expectations.

Legacy

Jason Gaudin had previously worked as the head of corporate and investment banking Australia and New Zealand for Wells Fargo Bank. Though he did not have a significant public profile, he was a loving husband, father, and friend who left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

The passing of Jason Gaudin is a reminder of the devastating impact that cancer can have on families and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jayne Hrdlicka and her family during this difficult time.

