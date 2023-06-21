Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chad Dockery’s Death: How Did He Pass Away?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chad Dockery Dead and Obituary

A tragic incident occurred on June 14th, 2023, in Geneva, resulting in the alleged deaths of two individuals in what is believed to be a domestic murder-suicide involving a man and his ex-wife.

Details of the Incident

According to the Deputy Chief of Geneva, Matt Dean, a domestic dispute took place on Pebble Beach Court, which ultimately led to the loss of lives of two people. The Kane County coroner, Bob Russell, stated that a man reportedly shot his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself. The man was later pronounced dead at Geneva’s Delnor Hospital, as confirmed by Russell. The specific type of firearm used in the incident remains unknown, according to the authorities. A distressed individual inside the house contacted emergency services (911) after hearing gunshots shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered the deceased woman. It is reported that one victim was found inside the residence, while the other was found outside, near a silver car that is currently under investigation. The individuals involved in this tragic event have been identified as Chad Dockery, a resident of Geneva, and Amanda Dockery, also known as Mandy, his ex-wife, according to reliable sources.

Following the shooting, a significant number of police officers and emergency personnel from Kane County swiftly arrived in the Eagle Brook neighborhood of Geneva. This upscale area is situated adjacent to the Eagle Brook Country Club golf course and is in close proximity to the busy Randall Road corridor in Geneva. It is important to note that this is an ongoing investigation, and further details are yet to be revealed.

How Did Chad Dockery Die?

In a tragic incident last week, a man from Hinsdale took the lives of his ex-wife and himself through fatal gunshot wounds, as confirmed by authorities. On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m., Chad L. Dockery, a 49-year-old resident of Hinsdale, contacted emergency services (911) and confessed to murdering Amanda R. Dockery, a 48-year-old woman from Geneva, according to a press release by the Geneva Police Department.

Chad Dockery informed the dispatchers that he was in possession of a handgun during the call, as stated by the police. The first officer to arrive at the scene encountered Chad Dockery sitting in a vehicle at the end of Amanda Dockery’s driveway on Pebble Beach Court, as described in the news release. It was at this point that Chad Dockery took his own life by shooting himself, according to the police report.

Upon searching the residence, law enforcement officers discovered Amanda Dockery inside the house, having sustained two gunshot wounds, as relayed by the police. Both Chad and Amanda Dockery were immediately transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva by medical professionals. Tragically, Amanda Dockery was pronounced dead at 6:06 p.m., while Chad Dockery passed away at 7:30 p.m.

The authorities have confirmed that no other individuals were present inside the house at the time of the incident, as stated by the police. The Geneva Police Department has stated that the investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and further details are yet to be revealed.

Chad Dockery Cause of Death

Authorities have revealed that a distressing incident took place in Geneva on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the tragic deaths of a husband and wife. According to recent reports, a man named Chad Dockery, aged 49, contacted emergency services (911) to report that he had committed the murder of his wife, Amanda R. Dockery, aged 48, before turning the gun on himself.

The sequence of events unfolded as Chad Dockery fatally shot Amanda Dockery inside their home and then proceeded to make the distressing call to emergency services. Following the call, Chad Dockery waited inside his vehicle, parked at the end of the driveway, for the arrival of the first responders. However, upon the arrival of a police officer, Chad Dockery inflicted a self-inflicted gunshot wound, leading to his own demise.

Amanda Dockery sustained two gunshot wounds during the tragic incident and was rushed to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Tragically, medical authorities pronounced her dead at 6:06 p.m. Later, at 7:30 p.m., Chad Dockery was also pronounced dead at the same hospital.

Police have confirmed that no other individuals were present within the residence at the time of the incident, and no additional injuries have been reported.

Who Was Chad Dockery?

Chad Dockery, a 49-year-old resident of Hinsdale, was involved in a tragic incident that shocked the community of Geneva. The events unfolded on a fateful Wednesday afternoon when Chad Dockery fatally shot his ex-wife, Amanda R. Dockery, aged 48, before taking his own life. The incident occurred inside their home, and Chad Dockery immediately contacted emergency services (911) to confess to the heinous act.

Chad Dockery, who had been living in Hinsdale, had recently filed for bankruptcy, as evidenced by the paperwork he submitted just a month prior to the incident. The bankruptcy filings revealed his financial struggles, including substantial debts related to child support, taxes owed to the IRS, and a significant amount of money owed on a 2020 Ford Explorer.

Court records shed light on the couple’s troubled relationship. Amanda Dockery had filed for divorce in 2019, which was finalized in 2020. The divorce proceedings seemed to be marked by conflicts and financial disagreements, as evidenced by Chad Dockery’s civil indirect contempt of court regarding nonpayment of child support just days before the tragic incident. The couple had two children, both teenagers, and there were alleged disputes regarding communication and financial responsibilities related to their son’s college expenses.

Recent court documents reveal that Amanda Dockery, formerly known as Ramsey, accused her ex-husband of refusing to communicate regarding his share of their son’s college expenses. Employment records indicate that Chad Dockery worked for H.E.S.S. Caulking and Renovation, a company founded in 1991 by Charles Ramsey, as indicated on the firm’s website. Kane County tax and land records further suggest that Charles Ramsey is the owner of the house where the tragic shooting occurred.

According to Chad Dockery’s Chapter 13 bankruptcy petition, he owed $10,041 in child support, $19,296 to the IRS, and potentially up to $44,000 on a 2020 Ford Explorer. The Kane County coroner has announced that autopsies will be conducted on both Chad and Amanda Dockery on Friday.

