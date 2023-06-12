Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chad Weller Passes Away in Shrewsbury, PA – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chad Weller: A Tribute to a Brave Veteran

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Chad R. Weller. He was only 41 years old when he left us on Friday, January 30, 2015, in the comfort of his own home in Womelsdorf. He was survived by his wife Tanja N. (Hess) Weller, their five children, and his parents. His mother, Diane (Genthner) Hoffert, had also passed away before him.

A Life of Service

Chad started his life in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Persian Gulf conflict. His bravery and dedication to his country were evident in his service, and he continued his selflessness in his civilian life as well. He was a member of the Blandon Fire Company and the Womelsdorf Veterans of Foreign Wars (V.F.W.).

A Loving Family Man

Aside from his service to his country and community, Chad was a devoted family man. He and Tanja were married, and they had five children together – Austin K. Weller, Aaron M. Hess, Trace M. Weller, Robert L. Weller, and Emma N. Weller. He cherished his family and was a loving husband and father.

A Fond Farewell

Chad may have left us too soon, but his memory and legacy live on. Friends and family were invited to pay their respects at the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. located at 21 Chestnut Street in Mohnton on the morning of Saturday, February 7, 2015. Although no service was held in memory of Chad, his loved ones came together to honor his life and say their final goodbyes.

Chad Weller will always be remembered as a brave veteran, a selfless community servant, and a loving family man. We thank him for his service and wish him eternal peace.

