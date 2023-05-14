Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chadian photographer and ex-ATPE agent dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Altebaye Boundou: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Talented Chadian Photographer

Altebaye Boundou was a talented Chadian photographer and former agent of the Chadian press and publishing agency (Atpe). He passed away on May 14, 2023, after battling with an illness. His death came as a shock to the Chadian photography community, as well as to his friends and family.

Boundou was born in N’Djamena, Chad, in 1979. He grew up in a family of artists and was exposed to the world of photography at an early age. His father was a painter, and his mother was a weaver. Boundou was drawn to the visual arts and began taking pictures with a borrowed camera when he was a teenager.

In 1998, Boundou started working for Atpe, the state-run press and publishing agency in Chad. He quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the agency’s most talented photographers. He was known for his ability to capture the essence of the Chadian people and their way of life. He documented everything from weddings to funerals, from political rallies to cultural events.

Boundou’s work was featured in many publications, including the Chadian national newspaper, the Chadian Times. His photographs were also exhibited in galleries and museums across Africa and Europe. He won several awards for his work, including the prestigious Prix Pictet Africa Photography Prize in 2011.

Boundou was passionate about photography and used his art to tell the stories of the Chadian people. He believed that photography was a powerful tool for social change and used his camera to shed light on the issues facing his country. He documented the effects of drought, famine, and conflict on the people of Chad, as well as the resilience and strength of the Chadian people.

In addition to his work as a photographer, Boundou was also an advocate for the arts in Chad. He believed that art could bring people together and create a sense of community. He worked tirelessly to promote the work of Chadian artists and to create opportunities for young people to pursue careers in the arts.

Boundou’s death is a great loss to the Chadian photography community and to the art world as a whole. His photographs will continue to inspire future generations of photographers and artists. His legacy will live on in the countless images he captured and the impact he had on the people of Chad.

In conclusion, Altebaye Boundou was a talented Chadian photographer who dedicated his life to documenting the stories of the Chadian people. He used his art to create social change and promote the arts in Chad. His work will continue to inspire and influence future generations of photographers and artists. We mourn his passing but celebrate his life and legacy.

Altebaye Boundou Chadian photographer Former Atpe agent Passing away Obituary

News Source : BNN Breaking

Source Link :Chadian photographer and former Atpe agent Altebaye Boundou passes away/