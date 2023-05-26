Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chairman Wontumi’s Health Update and Death Hoax Debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

False Claims of President Wontumi’s Death

On the internet, there have been some false claims that NPP Ashanti regional president Wontumi, also known as Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has passed away. However, this is not true as he is perfectly fine. In fact, he recently laid his mother to rest on March 25, 2023, and arranged a beautiful ceremony for her. But a shocking incident took place during the ceremony, which was also caught on camera.

Video of President Wontumi’s Mother’s Funeral

Video of Chairman Wontumi’s mother’s funeral has been making the rounds since Saturday, March 25, 2023, when the MC subtly prodded his baby mama. The incident occurred during the presentation of money and items, where Ghanaian culture says that the deceased’s parents-in-law should make a presentation of money and items during the funeral ceremony. Similarly, President Wontumi’s manna baby along with his wife Michylina Antwi Boasiako presented the articles about him, but caused the MC to comment on it.

Baby Mama’s Reaction

While presenting the items and money during the funeral rites of Chairman Wontumi’s mother, she said that if he is not properly married to Chairman Wontumi under the correct customs and is a woman who calls himself his second wife. Baby Mama’s expression generated reactions from Ghanaians.

Questions Surrounding President Wontumi’s Baby Mama

Meanwhile, Ghanaians questioned President Wontumi’s Baby Mama about why she honored the invitation to the funeral. The video has captivated everyone’s attention on the internet, where people are asking why Baby Mana honored President Wontumi’s mother’s funeral invitation. As of now, thousands of Ghanaians have reacted to the video on social media.

It is important to note that the false claims of President Wontumi’s death are untrue and that he is doing well. The incident at his mother’s funeral is a separate matter and has gained attention on social media. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

News Source : Vo Truong Toan High School

Source Link :Fact Check: Is Chairman Wontumi Dead? Heath update and death hoax debunked/