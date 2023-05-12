Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chakdah student’s suicide captured on video

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck in Radhakrishnapalli, under the jurisdiction of Chakdah Police Station in West Bengal, when a young high school student committed suicide by hanging himself in his own house. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, especially as it was later discovered that the student had recorded a video of himself before taking the drastic step.

The deceased has been identified as Uday Bhomik, a student of Chakdah Purba Biddapith, who had reportedly failed to clear his high school examinations due to prolonged illness. According to his family members, Uday had been suffering from a respiratory illness, which had prevented him from attending school regularly and sitting for his exams. Despite his condition, Uday was a well-liked boy in his locality and was known for his good nature.

However, on Friday morning, Uday’s family discovered his lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. They immediately called the police, who arrived on the scene and launched an investigation. The police found a four-hour-long video recording made by Uday, in which he talked about his love for a girl and the difficulties he had faced in his life. The video also contained a message in which Uday said that he was taking his own life due to the pain and suffering he had endured.

The police have not yet confirmed the exact reasons behind Uday’s suicide, but they have stated that he had been suffering from a chronic respiratory illness that had severely impacted his physical health. Uday’s family members have also confirmed that he had been struggling with the illness for a long time and that it had caused him a great deal of emotional distress.

The incident has left the community in shock and has raised important questions about the mental health of students, particularly in the context of high-stress situations such as exams. Experts have pointed out that students often face immense pressure to perform well in exams, and this can have a profound impact on their mental health. Moreover, students who are dealing with physical illnesses or other personal problems may find it even more challenging to cope with the stress of exams.

In the wake of the incident, the authorities have called for greater awareness about mental health issues among students, and have urged parents and educators to be more attentive to the emotional needs of young people. They have also emphasized the importance of seeking professional help when dealing with emotional or psychological problems.

The incident has also highlighted the role of technology in suicide prevention. The fact that Uday had recorded a video of himself before taking his own life suggests that he was reaching out in some way, and perhaps trying to communicate his pain to others. Experts have noted that social media and other digital platforms can be important tools for suicide prevention, as they provide a means for people to express their emotions and seek help when needed.

At the same time, however, there are concerns about the use of technology in suicide-related behaviors. Studies have found that exposure to suicide-related content on social media can increase the risk of copycat behavior, particularly among vulnerable individuals. This underscores the need for responsible use of digital platforms, and for greater awareness about the potential risks of online content.

The tragedy in Radhakrishnapalli is a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by young people today, and the importance of addressing their emotional and psychological needs. It is a call to action for parents, educators, and policymakers to take a more proactive role in supporting the mental health of our youth, and to ensure that they have the resources and support they need to thrive.

News Source : Sulaya Singha

Source Link :HS Student committed suicide in Chakdah, police got a video/