Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chapel Hill Officer Killed in Chatham County Crash

Chapel Hill Police Officer Mike Mineer Dies in a Tragic Accident

On Monday, May 8, 2023, the community of Chapel Hill, N.C., was shocked by the news of a fatal accident that claimed the life of one of its finest police officers, Mike Mineer. Mineer, a 19-year veteran of the Chapel Hill Police Department, was killed when his SUV rear-ended a log truck that was stopped on US 421 due to a traffic backup. The accident occurred before 4 p.m. in Chatham County, and Mineer died on the scene.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew confirmed the tragic news and expressed her condolences to Mineer’s family, friends, and colleagues. She described Mineer as a dedicated and respected officer who served with distinction in the patrol division. Mineer’s death has left a deep void in the department and the community, and his colleagues are mourning the loss of a beloved friend and colleague.

Mineer’s death has also affected many people outside of the police department, including Joe Sewell, a longtime friend and fellow baseball coach. Sewell and Mineer had coached little league baseball together for years, and the baseball field in Pittsboro was a special place for them. Sewell said that Mineer loved working with kids and was passionate about coaching. They had a special bond, and Sewell cherished their memories together.

Sewell showed ABC11 a photo of their first baseball team together, the Mustangs, which they coached when the boys were eight years old. Mineer had designed the emblem and logos for the team, and they had a lot of fun coaching and mentoring the kids. Sewell said that Mineer was a natural leader and a great role model for the boys.

The last time Sewell spoke to Mineer was on Monday morning, when Mineer was taking his 15-year-old son to get his driver’s permit from the DMV. Sewell said that Mineer was excited for his son and proud of him. Later that day, when Mineer didn’t pick up his son from school, Sewell knew something was wrong. He was at the baseball field when he got the call about Mineer’s accident, and he was devastated.

Sewell said that Mineer loved his family more than anything and was a devoted partner and father. Mineer is survived by his partner and his son, who are both heartbroken by his loss. Mineer was also a native of Kentucky and an Army veteran who served as a military police officer before joining the Chapel Hill Police Department. His service to his country and his community will not be forgotten.

The news of Mineer’s death has shaken the Chapel Hill community and reminded us of the risks and sacrifices that police officers make every day to keep us safe. Mineer’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of the job and the toll it takes on officers and their families. The community has rallied around Mineer’s family and colleagues, offering their support and condolences.

The Chapel Hill Police Department is mourning the loss of a dedicated and respected officer, and the community is mourning the loss of a friend and neighbor. The legacy of Mike Mineer will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he created. We honor his service and sacrifice, and we will never forget his contributions to our community.

News Source : ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

Source Link :NC police officer death | Chapel Hill police officer Mike Mineer died in crash involving a log truck on US 421 in Chatham County/