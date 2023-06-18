Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chapter 1: The Mystery of My Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chapter 1: The Beginning of the End

It all started when a magical stone was stolen from the dragon’s territory. This stone was said to have the power to control the elements and was guarded by the dragon for centuries. The dragon had entrusted the stone to the care of his most trusted servant, a young elf named Lirien.

Lirien was responsible for protecting the stone and ensuring that it remained safe from any harm. She had been trained by the dragon himself and was considered one of the most skilled warriors in the land. But one fateful night, everything changed.

Lirien had been on her usual rounds, checking on the stone and making sure it was secure. She had just finished her shift and was about to retire to her chambers when she heard a loud noise coming from the stone’s chamber. She rushed inside, only to find that the stone was missing.

She immediately sounded the alarm, and the entire castle was put on high alert. The dragon was furious and demanded that the thief be caught and brought to justice. Lirien was tasked with leading the search party, and she set out with a group of skilled warriors to track down the thief.

As they journeyed through the forest, Lirien couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off. She had a gut feeling that they were being watched, but she couldn’t pinpoint where the threat was coming from.

Suddenly, they heard a rustling in the bushes, and before they knew it, they were ambushed by a group of bandits. The warriors fought bravely, but they were outnumbered, and Lirien was wounded in the process.

As she lay on the ground, bleeding and in pain, she knew that her time was running out. She had failed in her duty to protect the stone, and now she was paying the ultimate price.

But just as she was about to succumb to her injuries, something strange happened. She felt a surge of energy coursing through her body, and suddenly, she was lifted off the ground and surrounded by a blinding light.

When the light dissipated, Lirien found herself in a strange, unfamiliar place. She looked around, bewildered, trying to make sense of what had just happened.

And that’s when she saw him.

The figure standing before her was unlike anything she had ever seen before. He was tall and imposing, with piercing blue eyes and a stern expression. He looked at her with a mixture of curiosity and disdain, as if he were sizing her up.

“Who are you?” Lirien asked, her voice trembling.

The figure didn’t answer. Instead, he gestured towards a nearby mirror, and Lirien saw her reflection for the first time since she had been transported to this strange realm.

She gasped in horror.

Her once vibrant, youthful appearance was gone, replaced by a frail, ghostly figure. Her skin was pale and translucent, and her eyes had a haunted look to them.

“I’m dead, aren’t I?” she whispered, finally understanding what had happened.

The figure nodded grimly. “Yes, you are. But your journey is far from over.”

And with those words, Lirien’s afterlife began. She would spend eternity searching for the thief who had stolen the magical stone, and in doing so, she would uncover a conspiracy that threatened to destroy the very fabric of the universe.

So how did I die? Lirien thought to herself, as she set off on her never-ending quest. It was a question that would haunt her for eternity, but one that she knew she had to answer if she wanted to find peace.

Mystery novel Detective fiction Crime investigation Suspenseful plot Murder mystery

News Source : S2Manga

Source Link :So How Did I Die – Chapter 1/