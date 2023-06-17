Dead – Death – Obituary News : Charles Butler’s Death in Florida: Learn More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Charles Butler Obituary: Remembering a Life of Service and Family

The death of Charles Butler has occurred. Over the course of more than half a century, he was married to Mary Beth (Foley) Butler. They are the parents of two girls, Lori Ann and Kimberly, whom they raised together. In addition to his beloved extended family, nieces, nephews, and close friends, he is survived by his daughter-in-law Michael Bartlett and granddaughter Allison Bartlett.

Early Life and Education

Charlie attended Weymouth High School, where he received his diploma in 1964, and Stonehill College, where he received his degree in 1968.

Military Service

A member of the United States Navy, he served aboard the USS Dale, DLG-19 from 1971 until 1973 in the capacity of signalman third class.

Professional Career

He retired from the MBTA Credit Union in 2008 after working for many years for Sears Roebuck and Company and BayBank respectively.

Volunteer Work

He was inducted into the Massachusetts Special Olympics Hall of Fame in recognition of his many years of service as a volunteer Special Olympics coach in the sports of swimming and cross-country skiing. In addition to that, Charlie volunteered his time for the Newburyport Figure Skating Club as well as for Opportunity Works.

Personal Life and Hobbies

His favorite teams were the Bruins and the Patriots, but he followed all of Boston’s sports teams. Charlie and his family traveled extensively throughout the United States, and he never passed up the opportunity to ride roller coasters on any of their travels.

Legacy and Gratitude

His family will miss him very much in their daily lives. We are grateful to High Pointe House of Haverhill, Elara Caring Hospice, and Kind Senior Care for the end-of-life care that they provided for our loved one.

Final Thoughts

Charles Butler was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and his life of service and love left a lasting impact on all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

Charles Butler death Charles Butler obituary Florida obituaries Memorial tributes Funeral arrangements

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Charles Butler Obituary Florida, Learn More About Charles Butler’s Death – obituary archive/