Remembering Charles Stenholm: A Legacy of Public Service

Charles Stenholm, a former member of the United States House of Representatives for more than a quarter-century, passed away on May 17, 2023, leaving a legacy of public service that historians can compare and comment upon. Stenholm was elected to Congress from the 17th District of Texas, located in the Abilene region, and was a member of the Democratic Party. He served as the chairman of the famed Blue Dog Coalition on two occasions, the top caucus for moderate House Democrats at the time.

Stenholm was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1978 when controversial longtime Democratic incumbent Omar Burleson decided not to run for re-election. He would eventually become the ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture and was among the bloc of House Democrats to vote in favor of impeaching Democratic U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Stenholm was a devoted public servant and a good friend to many high-profile figures in politics. Maryland U.S. Representative and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer called him “one of the best” U.S. representatives he has worked with. After leaving Congress, Stenholm became a lobbyist with the law firm Olsson Frank Weeda and eventually joined the faculty of one of his alma maters, which had become Tarleton State University by then.

Stenholm’s legacy extends beyond his political career. He was a grandson of Swedish immigrants and a native of Ericksdahl, Texas. He graduated from high school in nearby Stamford and attended what was then Tarleton State College, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from what is now Texas Tech University.

In 2004, re-districting led to Stenholm running in either the 13th or 19th Districts of Texas. He opted to run in the 19th District, where he was an underdog versus a Republican incumbent. As expected, he lost to Republican U.S. Representative Randy Neugebauer. After his defeat, Stenholm was considered a possible nominee as U.S. agriculture secretary by Republican President George W. Bush. In the end, Bush nominated Nebraska Governor Mike Johanns for the position.

Stenholm’s sudden passing left many people mourning his loss. Statements from several high-profile figures remembering Stenholm were released after his passing. He will be remembered for his steadfast dedication to public service, his leadership in the Blue Dog Coalition, and his contributions to the House Committee on Agriculture.

In conclusion, Charles Stenholm’s legacy is a testament to his commitment to public service. He will be remembered as a devoted public servant and a good friend by many high-profile figures in politics. His contributions to the House Committee on Agriculture and the Blue Dog Coalition will continue to be studied and analyzed by historians. May he rest in peace, and his memory be a blessing.

