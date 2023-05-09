Dead – Death – Obituary News : Charlie Rock LD, Founding Member of Terror Squad, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Charlie Rock LD: Remembering an Unsung Hero of the South Bronx Hip Hop Community

The Hip Hop community, specifically in the South Bronx, is saddened by the passing of one their unsung heroes, Terror Squad’s Charlie Rock LD, who died over the weekend.

Felix Delgado aka Charlie Rock LD was one of the founding members of TS, a Bronx-based collective which grew to include Fat Joe, Big Pun, Triple Seis, Cuban Link, Prospect, Armageddon, Tony Sunshine, Remy Ma and DJ Khaled.

At 18 years old, Charlie received a 10-20 year sentence “for not rattin on my homie,” as he explains. He also claims that he got into a prison “shank fight defending Fat Joe.”

Cuban Link first announced Rock’s passing with a post on social media, saying, “Rest in peace to the big homey Charlie rock l .d dam homey we had alot left to do out here may god rest your soul .”

A Pioneer of South Bronx Hip Hop

Charlie Rock LD was a pioneer in the South Bronx Hip Hop scene. He was part of the original Terror Squad lineup that included Fat Joe and Big Pun. The collective was known for their gritty, street-centric lyrics and their ability to tell stories of life in the South Bronx.

Charlie Rock LD was an unsung hero of the group. He was not as well-known as Fat Joe or Big Pun, but he played a crucial role in the development of the collective’s sound. His deep, gravelly voice and his ability to spit rhymes with precision and flow were instrumental in shaping the Terror Squad’s signature sound.

A Life Interrupted

Charlie Rock LD’s life was interrupted at a young age. He was just 18 years old when he was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison. He refused to “rat on” his friend, which resulted in a harsh sentence. During his time in prison, he continued to write lyrics and hone his craft.

Charlie Rock LD’s time in prison was not easy. He got into a “shank fight” defending Fat Joe, which resulted in him being transferred to a maximum-security facility. Despite the challenges he faced, he never lost his love for Hip Hop or his desire to make music.

A Legacy That Lives On

Charlie Rock LD’s legacy lives on through his music and the impact he had on the South Bronx Hip Hop scene. He was a mentor to many up-and-coming artists and his influence can be heard in the music of today’s South Bronx Hip Hop artists.

Charlie Rock LD was a true pioneer of South Bronx Hip Hop. He was an unsung hero of the Terror Squad, but his contributions to the collective’s sound were immeasurable. His deep voice and his ability to tell stories of life in the South Bronx helped shape the sound of the collective and influenced a generation of Hip Hop artists.

Charlie Rock LD’s passing is a loss to the Hip Hop community, but his music and his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Charlie Rock LD.

