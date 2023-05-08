Dead – Death – Obituary News : Charlie Rock’s Last Message Exposes Mike Tyson

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Charlie Rock LD Reveals Shocking Details About Mike Tyson in Last Video Before Death

In his last video before his death, Charlie Rock LD, founder of the hip-hop group ‘Terror Squad,’ revealed shocking details about the life of boxing legend Mike Tyson. The video, which has recently surfaced on YouTube, sees Charlie discussing how Tyson used religion and money to save his life while in prison for rape.

Tyson’s Time in Prison

Charlie begins the video by discussing Tyson’s time in prison, saying, “Mike Tyson was paying that’s why they allowed him to live.” Charlie claims that Tyson turned to Islam during his six years in prison, but upon his release, suddenly renounced the religion, leading Charlie to question his sincerity.

Charlie also highlights the dangers of prison violence, explaining how fighting one man in a ring is different from fighting in the yard, where more men can join in and the situation can become more dangerous.

Exposing Tyson’s Character

Charlie goes on to expose Tyson’s character, recounting a time when Tyson invited Charlie over to his house in Vegas when Charlie’s bus had broken down. Charlie’s sister was also present, and Tyson openly asked her to sleep with him. While others laughed it off as a joke, Charlie was angered by Tyson’s behavior.

Charlie’s Death

Charlie Rock LD’s cause of death has still not been revealed. On May 6, rapper Cuban Link announced Charlie’s death on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace to the big homey Charlie Rock LD. We had a lot left to do out here. May god rest your soul.”

Charlie helped found the hip-hop group ‘Terror Squad’ in 1998 in The Bronx, New York. The group included stars such as DJ Khaled and “Fat Joe” Joseph Antonio Cartagena. Despite being sentenced to 10-20 years in prison at the age of 18, Charlie reinvented himself after his release. He became a life coach, youth mentor, and podcast host.

Conclusion

Charlie Rock LD’s last video sheds new light on Mike Tyson’s time in prison and character. While Tyson used religion and money to survive in prison, Charlie questions his sincerity and exposes his behavior towards women. Charlie’s death is a loss to the hip-hop community, but his legacy will live on through his music and mentorship.

News Source : Sportsmanor

Source Link :Charlie Rock LD Cause of Death: ‘Terror Squad’ Founder Exposed Mike Tyson in His Last Message/