Dead – Death – Obituary News : Charlie Stenholm, Former Texas Congressman, Passes Away at 84

Remembering Former Representative Charles “Charlie” Stenholm

On Wednesday, former representative Charles “Charlie” Stenholm passed away at the age of 84. Stenholm was a well-known figure in Texas politics, having served in the United States House of Representatives representing Texas’s 17th congressional district for 30 years.

Agricultural Policy Champion

Stenholm was a driving force in agricultural policy, working tirelessly to support farmers and ranchers in his district and across the country. He was a member of the House Agriculture Committee for his entire tenure in Congress and served as the committee’s ranking member from 1995 to 2001.

Stenholm was also a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of moderate Democrats who advocated for fiscal responsibility and bipartisanship. He was known for his willingness to work across the aisle to get things done.

West Texas Humility

Stenholm was born in 1938 in Stamford, Texas, and grew up on his family’s cotton farm. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1962 with a degree in animal husbandry and later earned a master’s degree in agricultural economics from the same institution.

In his early career, Stenholm worked for the Texas Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service and served in the Texas National Guard. He was first elected to Congress in 1978 and went on to win re-election 13 times.

Throughout his career, Stenholm was known for his down-to-earth personality and West Texas humility. He was beloved by his constituents and colleagues alike for his dedication to public service and his genuine care for the people he represented.

A Legacy of Service

After leaving Congress in 2005, Stenholm continued to be active in public life. He served on the board of the National Rifle Association and worked as a lobbyist for various organizations.

Stenholm’s legacy of service and commitment to agriculture and rural communities will be remembered for years to come. His passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but for all those who knew him and admired his work.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes to Stenholm have poured in from across the political spectrum. Lubbock congressman Jodey Arrington said in a statement, “With his broad smile and West Texas humility, Charlie Stenholm did a lot of great things for the place and people he loved. Known simply as ‘Charlie,’ this cotton farmer from Stamford, deeply devoted to family and the land, typified the citizen legislator our founders envisioned. Anne and I deeply mourn his passing.”

Former President George W. Bush also released a statement, saying, “Laura and I are saddened by the passing of former Congressman Charlie Stenholm. He was a good man who served his constituents with distinction and honor. Charlie was a proud Texan and dedicated public servant, and we join his family and friends in mourning his loss.”

Final Thoughts

Charlie Stenholm’s passing is a reminder of the importance of public service and the impact that one person can make in the lives of others. His legacy of hard work, dedication, and humility will inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Charlie.

