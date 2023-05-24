Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Charlotte Boivin Passes Away”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Charlotte Boivin: A Life Devoted to Music and Peace

At the organ keyboards or at the desk of the Chanteurs de la Paix for decades, Charlotte Boivin seemed indestructible. She died at her home on May 22 at the age of 90. She was born in Eix on March 14, 1933, the eldest of the six children of Albert Gœury, a farmer, and Madeleine.

A Passion for Music

Charlotte’s passion for music started at a young age. She began playing the organ at her local church when she was just 14 years old. She continued to play the organ throughout her life, becoming a skilled musician and a beloved member of the church community.

But her passion for music extended beyond the church. In the 1950s, Charlotte became one of the founding members of the Chanteurs de la Paix, a choir dedicated to promoting peace and understanding through music. She served as the choir’s pianist for over 60 years, accompanying the singers on their tours around the world.

A Life Devoted to Peace

Charlotte’s commitment to peace went beyond her involvement with the Chanteurs de la Paix. She was an active member of several peace organizations, including the International Peace Bureau and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom. She believed that music had the power to bring people together and break down barriers of language and culture.

Charlotte was also a passionate advocate for women’s rights. She believed that women had an important role to play in building a more peaceful world, and she worked tirelessly to ensure that their voices were heard.

A Legacy of Love and Service

Charlotte’s legacy is one of love and service. She dedicated her life to promoting peace and understanding, and her work touched the lives of countless people around the world. She will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, and her unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

Charlotte is survived by her five siblings, her three children, and her six grandchildren. Her family has asked that donations in her memory be made to the Chanteurs de la Paix or to any peace organization of the donor’s choice.

Celebrating a Life Well Lived

Charlotte’s funeral was held on May 28 at her local church. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and members of the Chanteurs de la Paix. The choir performed several of Charlotte’s favorite hymns and songs, including “Let There Be Peace on Earth” and “Amazing Grace.”

In his eulogy, Father Jean-Pierre praised Charlotte for her tireless work for peace and her unwavering faith. “Charlotte lived her life with passion and purpose,” he said. “She was a shining example of what it means to live a life of service and love. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who knew her.”

News Source : Dawn

Source Link :Obituary. Death of Charlotte Boivin/