Dead – Death – Obituary News : Charlotte Gainsbourg and Guillaume Canet star in ‘Belle’ as France TV Distribution launches sales at Cannes Market

Belle: A New Crime Thriller by Benoît Jacquot Starring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Guillaume Canet

French director Benoît Jacquot’s upcoming crime thriller Belle has been launched for sales by France tv distribution. The work is adapted from the 1951 novel The Death Of Belle by the iconic Belgian writer Georges Simenon, who is best known for his novels about Paris detective Maigret.

The movie stars Charlotte Gainsbourg and Guillaume Canet as a couple leading a peaceful existence in a small provincial town. Canet is a teacher, and Gainsbourg runs an optician’s practice. Their life is turned upside down when Belle, a friend’s daughter who is lodging with them, is found dead in her room. Canet becomes the prime suspect as the only one at home at the time.

He finds himself subject to humiliating questioning by the police, ostracized by colleagues, and treated with hostility by the local townspeople. In this small town where nothing is a secret, the question on everyone’s lips is, “Who killed Belle?”

Joint producers Marie-Jeanne Pascal at Macassar Productions (Eva, In the Fade, My Night) and Philippe Carcassonne at Ciné-@ (Maigret, Presidents, Coco Before Chanel) said in a joint statement, “This movie is particularly topical, tackling such matters as the presumption of innocence, trial by media, popular judgment, and how an extraordinary event is capable of transforming an ordinary man. It also mirrors Georges Simenon’s two-pronged approach: exposition of a social environment and exploration of the blindness of the human soul.”

France tv distribution launched sales on the production at the Cannes market. “Georges Simenon’s writing quality is timeless. Benoît Jacquot’s talent in this area has been proven time and again. With such a stellar cast and director, this film adaptation can’t help but be a hit,” said Catherine Bernard, Deputy General Manager at france tv distribution.

Belle marks the first time Canet (Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, Sink Or Swim, La Belle Epoque, Non-fiction) and Gainsbourg (Melancholia, The Passengers Of The Night, Promise At Dawn) have co-starred opposite one another in a feature film.

The movie is expected to be a thought-provoking thriller that delves into the human psyche while maintaining a gripping storyline. The theme of small-town prejudices and how they can lead to a miscarriage of justice is likely to resonate with viewers worldwide. The movie is also set to explore the media’s role in shaping public opinion and the consequences of a targeted trial by media.

Jacquot is a well-known French director who has received several accolades for his work. His previous films include Farewell, My Queen, Three Hearts, and Diary of a Chambermaid. With Belle, Jacquot is expected to deliver yet another critically acclaimed movie that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

In conclusion, Belle is a highly anticipated crime thriller that is expected to be a hit with audiences worldwide. With an all-star cast and a talented director, the movie is set to explore several topical issues and themes that are likely to resonate with viewers. Fans of crime thrillers and those who enjoy thought-provoking movies are sure to enjoy Belle.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Charlotte Gainsbourg & Guillaume Canet Announced For Benoît Jacquot’s Crime Drama ‘Belle’ As France TV Distribution Launch Sales – Cannes Market/