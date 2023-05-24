Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chas Newby, Bassist for The Beatles, Dies at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Beatles Bassist Chas Newby Passes Away at 91

Condolences and tributes pour in after the British musician who used to be a member of John Lennon’s first band, The Quarrymen, has passed away at the age of 91.

Former The Beatles bass player Chas Newby has passed away at the age of 91. Newby used to play in John Lennon’s first band, The Quarrymen, and news of his passing has been announced by The Cavern Club in Liverpool, where the Beatles first rose to prominence.

A Tribute to Chas Newby

“It’s with great sadness to hear about the passing of Chas Newby. Chas stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen. Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles. RIP Chas Newby thoughts and well wishes from everybody at The Cavern Club,” a spokesperson explained in a Facebook post.

Beatles historian Mark Lewishon has also taken to social media to pay tribute to the musician. Mark explained that he deputised for Stuart “on a few dates” and he described Newby as a “charming man.”

He wrote on Twitter, “RIP Chas Newby, fill-in Beatle and fair chap. He deputised for Stuart on a few dates when the Beatles returned from Hamburg the first time, end-1960, including the momentous Litherland date. Latterly he’s been one of the Quarry Men too. A charming man, always a pleasure to meet.”

Newby’s Career and Legacy

Lennon reportedly wanted Newby to continue on tour with the band when they headed to West Germany in the 1960s. However, Newby declined the offer to tour with the Beatles and he instead returned to university.

Speaking to the Sunday Mercury in 2012, Newby explained, “Music was never going to be a living for me. I wanted to do chemistry. John, Paul [McCartney] and George [Harrison], they just wanted to be musicians.”

Newby eventually became a school teacher and later insisted that he didn’t have any regrets about his career choice. He said, “People sometimes don’t believe me when I say I’ve no regrets. But I really haven’t.”

Final Thoughts

The passing of Chas Newby is a great loss to the music industry, as he played a significant role in the early days of The Beatles. His contribution to the band’s legacy will always be remembered, and his passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing the memories and legacies of those who have contributed to the music industry.

