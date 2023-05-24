Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chas Newby, Former Beatles Bassist, Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chas Newby, a guitarist who briefly played bass with the Beatles, has passed away at the age of 81. The news of his death was announced by The Cavern Club in Liverpool, where the Beatles first gained public recognition. Newby stepped in for Stuart Sutcliffe when he decided to stay back in Germany, playing for the band for a few dates in December 1960. Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bassist to play for the Beatles.

Newby was suggested by the group’s then-drummer Pete Best, who had previously played with him in The Black Jacks. The bassist was on holiday from university at the time and played a quartet of shows with the Beatles in Liverpool. These shows took place at the Casbah Club, Grosvenor Ballroom in Liscard, Litherland Town Hall, and again at the Casbah on New Year’s Eve.

Although John Lennon had asked Newby to join the group on their return to Germany, he opted to return to university instead. Later on, he became a mathematics teacher at Droitwitch Spa High School and played in a band called The Rackets. In 2012, he told the Sunday Mercury that music was never going to be a living for him, and that he wanted to pursue chemistry. However, he did return to music later in life and joined skiffle group The Quarrymen, which had previously included Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Sutcliffe.

The Quarrymen reformed in 1994 and have had a shifting lineup over the years, usually made up of a core group of original Quarrymen. Newby played for them and continued to perform music, despite not pursuing it as a career. He was regarded as a fair and charming man, and his passing has left a void in the world of music.

The news of his death has prompted tributes from fans and those who knew him. Beatles biographer Mark Lewisohn took to Twitter to pay his respects, stating that Newby was a “fill-in Beatle and fair chap”. Lewisohn also mentioned that Newby deputised for Stuart on a few dates when the Beatles returned from Hamburg in 1960, including the momentous Litherland date. He further added that Newby was “always a pleasure to meet.”

Chas Newby’s brief stint with the Beatles may not have been a long-lasting one, but it remains a significant part of their history. His contribution to their early music is a testament to his talent, and his passing has left a void in the music world. Nevertheless, his legacy will continue to live on through his music, and his memory will be cherished by those who knew him. Rest in peace, Chas Newby.

News Source : Breitbart

Source Link :Former Beatles Bass Player Chas Newby Dies at 81/