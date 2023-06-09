Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chase Casey: What We Know About Pat Casey’s Wife

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

BMX Legend Pat Casey Dies Following Motocross Accident in California; Wife Chase Casey Mourns His Loss

The world of BMX was left in shock and mourning as news broke that Pat Casey, a 29-year-old BMX champion, died following a motocross accident on June 6, 2023. Pat leaves behind his wife, Chase Casey, and their two children, Reid Casey and Taytum Casey.

According to reports, Pat was practicing at the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona, California, when he lost control of his bike and was ejected from it. Despite the efforts of paramedics and deputies on the scene, Pat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pat was a decorated BMX rider, winning medals at various events like X Games, Ultimate X, and FISE Dirt Jump. He was also known for his social media presence, where he shared glimpses of his personal life, including his adorable family.

Chase Casey, Pat’s wife, was always by his side, supporting him in his BMX career. Following Pat’s death, she received an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow riders. She often shares photos of her children online and the family has made several appearances on Pat’s YouTube channel. In February, Pat posted a vlog from their time at Great Wolf Lodge enjoying the waterpark and other activities.

Chase also shared photos from the family’s time in Paris as they posed in front of the Eifel Tower and the Seine River. In 2022, she revealed even more private details about her personal life, joining Sandals Church in Riverside and posting photos of her baptism on Instagram.

Pat and Chase had a whirlwind romance, which they joked about during a 2020 appearance on the Mongoose Heritage Series. Pat revealed that the two were only dating for a year before he popped the question. He went on to explain that he always wanted to be a father and was even more excited that his son, Reid, had shown a passion for bike riding.

“I’m so excited that he likes the same things that I do because I get to enjoy it with him,” Pat said. Adding, “This is how we bond, I guess.”

Chase went on to add she is equally as supportive of Reid’s aspiring motocross career but gets nervous watching him compete. During their appearance on the web series, the couple also showed off their plethora of pets. The family has 10 chickens, two dogs, four tortoises, and a cat, and they jokingly call their home “the Casey farm.”

The loss of Pat Casey is a tragedy for the BMX community and his family. His legacy as a champion rider and a loving husband and father will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

