Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chattanooga Resident Timothy Florence Dies – Cause of Death

Remembering Timothy Florence: A Life Well-Lived

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, marked the passing of Timothy “Tim” Florence, a man who had lived a full and meaningful life. Tim was 67 years old at the time of his passing, and he had spent the previous 44 years of his life in Spring City, Tennessee. However, in his later years, he uprooted his family and settled in the Chattanooga area. Tim was a beloved member of the New City Fellowship church, where he found solace and comfort in his faith.

A Life of Service

In the 1980s, Tim began his professional life as a probation officer for the Department of Children and Family Services. He worked his way up through the ranks and eventually became the Southeast Regional Manager, a position he held until his retirement in 2009. Throughout his career, Tim was known for his dedication to helping others and his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

A Family Man

Tim was a devoted husband to his wife of 42 years, Darlene Florence. Together, they raised three children: Andrew, Veronica, and Vanessa. Sadly, Vanessa passed away before Tim, but he was survived by his loving wife, his two remaining children, and four grandchildren. Tim was also a beloved brother to Michael, William, Matthew, and Rebecca, and he had sixteen nieces and nephews who adored him.

Celebrating Tim’s Life

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects to Tim and his family at New City Fellowship in Chattanooga on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pastor Kevin Smith will preside over the funeral service, which will take place at one o’clock following the visitation. Tim will be laid to rest in the Spoliwa Bible Camp Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Georgia on Friday, June 23, 2023, at two o’clock in the afternoon.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Timothy Florence was a man who lived his life with kindness, generosity, and love. He dedicated his career to helping others, and he spent his personal life devoted to his family and his faith. While his passing is a great loss to those who knew him, his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created. Rest in peace, Tim Florence.

