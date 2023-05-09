Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cheetah death in Kuno National Park not caused by disease

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Challenges faced by cheetahs in the Kuno National Park

The recent death of a cheetah in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has once again brought to light the challenges faced by these big cats in the area. The female cheetah named Dheera had been brought in from South Africa, along with 20 other cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, to be reintroduced in the park. However, Dheera was killed during a fight with another cheetah.

Previous deaths of cheetahs in the park

This is not the first time that cheetahs have died in the Kuno National Park. In March, a female cheetah named Shasha died due to illness. Before that, two other cheetahs had died in the park, which had been brought from South Africa. Now, there are only 17 cheetahs left in the park.

The Kuno National Park, which is spread over an area of 750 sq km, is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. However, the park is facing several challenges when it comes to the reintroduction of cheetahs. Here are some of the challenges:

Conflict with other predators

Cheetahs are known to be solitary animals and prefer to hunt alone. However, in the Kuno National Park, they are facing competition from other predators such as leopards and tigers. This has resulted in fights among the predators, which has led to the death of some cheetahs.

Health issues

The cheetahs brought in from Namibia and South Africa were kept in quarantine for some time before being released into the park. However, some of them have been found to be suffering from health issues such as respiratory problems and infections. This has led to the death of some cheetahs.

Human-wildlife conflict

The Kuno National Park is surrounded by several villages, and there have been instances of human-wildlife conflict in the area. This has led to the death of some cheetahs, who have been killed by villagers in retaliation for attacking their livestock.

Steps being taken to protect cheetahs in the Kuno National Park

The authorities are taking several steps to protect the cheetahs in the Kuno National Park. Here are some of the steps being taken:

Shifting cheetahs to bigger enclosures

The cheetahs that were initially released into the park were kept in smaller enclosures. However, after the death of some cheetahs, the authorities have started shifting them to bigger enclosures. This will give them more space to move around and hunt.

Monitoring the health of cheetahs

The authorities are keeping a close eye on the health of the cheetahs in the park. They are conducting regular check-ups and providing treatment to those who are suffering from health issues.

Creating awareness among villagers

The authorities are creating awareness among villagers about the importance of protecting cheetahs. They are educating them about the need to avoid human-wildlife conflict and to take measures to protect their livestock from predators.

Conclusion

The reintroduction of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park is a commendable initiative. However, it is important to address the challenges faced by these big cats in the area. By taking the necessary steps to protect them, we can ensure that they thrive in their natural habitat and contribute to the biodiversity of the region.

