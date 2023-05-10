Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cheetah’s Death at Kuno National Park

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Cheetah Translocated from South Africa Dies in Kuno National Park

On Tuesday, a cheetah named “Daksha” passed away at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh. The animal was translocated from South Africa, and its death marks another setback for India’s cheetah reintroduction program.

The Cheetah Reintroduction Program

The Indian government has been trying to reintroduce cheetahs into the country since 2010. The last cheetah in India was seen in 1947, and the species was declared extinct in the country in 1952. India’s cheetah reintroduction program is aimed at bringing back the animal to its natural habitat.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India gave the green light to the project, which involves bringing in cheetahs from Africa and releasing them in Kuno National Park and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. The plan is to reintroduce 18 cheetahs in the first phase.

The Death of “Daksha”

“Daksha” was one of the four cheetahs translocated to Kuno National Park from South Africa in November 2020. The animal was kept in an enclosure for a few weeks before being released into the wild.

According to reports, “Daksha” died due to respiratory failure. The animal had been showing signs of respiratory distress for a few days before its death. The park authorities tried to provide medical assistance, but the animal could not be saved.

The Challenges of Cheetah Reintroduction

The death of “Daksha” is a significant setback for India’s cheetah reintroduction program. The project has faced numerous challenges since its inception, including legal hurdles, habitat loss, and poaching.

The Supreme Court of India had initially rejected the cheetah reintroduction program in 2013, citing insufficient data on the animal’s habitat and population in India. However, the project was revived in 2018, and the government has been working to make it a success.

The Kuno National Park, where the cheetahs are being reintroduced, is spread over 750 square kilometers and has a diverse range of flora and fauna. However, the park’s ecosystem has been under threat due to human activities, including illegal logging, grazing, and hunting.

Poaching is a major concern for the cheetah reintroduction program. Cheetahs are highly prized for their skin and other body parts, which are used in traditional medicine and as luxury items. The government has taken steps to prevent poaching by increasing surveillance and imposing strict penalties.

Another challenge facing the program is the availability of suitable prey for the cheetahs. The animal’s primary prey in Africa, the gazelle, is not found in India. The authorities are working to introduce suitable prey, such as chital and sambar, into the park.

The Way Forward

The death of “Daksha” is undoubtedly a setback for India’s cheetah reintroduction program. However, it is essential to remember that reintroduction programs are complex and challenging, and setbacks are inevitable.

The government and the park authorities must learn from the death of “Daksha” and take steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The authorities must ensure that the animals are healthy before releasing them into the wild and provide them with adequate medical care if needed.

The government must also work to address the various challenges facing the cheetah reintroduction program, including habitat loss, poaching, and the availability of suitable prey. The success of the program will depend on the government’s ability to address these challenges effectively.

Conclusion

The cheetah is an iconic species that once roamed the Indian subcontinent. The reintroduction of cheetahs into India is a vital step towards restoring the country’s biodiversity and ecosystem.

The death of “Daksha” is undoubtedly disappointing, but it should not discourage us from pursuing the cheetah reintroduction program. We must learn from this setback and work to ensure that the program is a success.

India’s cheetah reintroduction program is a symbol of our commitment to conservation and our desire to restore our natural heritage. Let us work together to make it a success.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park/