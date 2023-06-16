Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chennai Bypass Claims 160 Lives in 6 Years

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chennai Bypass Road: The City’s Top Killer Stretch

Once again, the Chennai Bypass Road has claimed the life of a motorist. Sivakumar, a 33-year-old resident of Poonamallee, lost his life in a road accident while returning home from work on his two-wheeler. He collided with a truck that was parked on the side of the road near Kattur. The driver of the truck had tied tree branches and leaves at the rear-end of the vehicle to warn other motorists of the repair work being carried out. However, Sivakumar failed to notice the warning and crashed his bike into the truck, resulting in his death at the spot.

The Chennai Bypass Road is a 32km national highway that connects Tambaram and Puzhal. In the last six years, there have been 160 fatalities reported on this stretch, making it the top killer road in the city. The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing has attributed the high accident rate to two primary reasons: lack of streetlights and reckless or negligent driving by motorists.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acknowledged the issue and promised to install streetlights along the entire bypass. However, despite collecting over 10 lakh as toll fee every day, the NHAI has failed to provide basic safety parameters. In August 2022, the NHAI sanctioned 23 crore to install 2,129 streetlights, and the work has begun. The contractor has procured light poles, and the authorities expect the work to be completed by September.

Apart from the lack of streetlights, the uninterrupted traffic flow with no diversions or intersections on the Chennai Bypass Road is another reason for the high accident rate. Due to the access-controlled nature of the road, vehicles tend to travel at high speeds, and at times, bikers change lanes in a haphazard manner to overtake slow-moving heavy vehicles.

The Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Association has also pointed out the issue of illegal parking of trucks at eateries near Vanagaram, causing accidents and traffic congestion along the road. The authorities need to take strict action against such violations to ensure the safety of all motorists.

In conclusion, the authorities must take immediate action to make the Chennai Bypass Road safer for all motorists. Installing streetlights and taking strict action against violations such as illegal parking can go a long way in reducing the number of accidents on this stretch. Motorists must also exercise caution and follow traffic rules to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

