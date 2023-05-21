Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chervis Isom, Birmingham Civic Leader, Passes Away – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chervis Isom: Novelist, Attorney, and Civic Participation Stalwart

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chervis Isom, a prominent novelist, longtime Birmingham attorney, and civic participation stalwart. Isom passed away suddenly on Thursday while traveling abroad. He was 84. Many people who knew Isom and worked with him over the years have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to him after hearing the news of his passing.

A Devoted Advocate for the City

Isom was praised as a “devoted advocate for the city” by the mayor of Birmingham, Randall Woodfin. A proud product of the Norwood neighborhood, Isom loved Birmingham, according to Woodfin. “He was a strong advocate for equality and diversity in the workplace. He was a civic-minded man who was instrumental in the construction and installation of the memorial to the four young girls in Kelly Ingram Park,” Woodfin said in an interview with AL.com. The memorial is located at Kelly Ingram Park.

Don Lupo, director of the Birmingham Mayor’s Office of Citizens Assistance, expressed his condolences at the passing of a friend and a humble civic leader. In a statement on Facebook, Lupo stated that Isom “saw the good in us and worked tirelessly on overcoming the bad.” Even with all of Isom’s achievements, he will be most remembered for his modesty and his reputation as a man who was approachable and friendly to everyone he met, according to Lupo.

A Man of Many Talents

Isom was not only a dedicated advocate for his city, but he was also a prolific writer. He wrote several novels, including “The Newspaper Boy: Coming of Age in Birmingham, Alabama, During the Civil Rights Era.” The book provides a straightforward account of life in Birmingham in the 1950s as seen through the perspective of a white child coming of age during that time period. Mark Kelly, a writer and editor based in Birmingham, recalled their conversation from 2014, which was about Isom’s biography. Kelly posted the memory on Facebook, stating that the book Isom wrote is a good representation of his personality.

A Humble and Approachable Man

Despite his many accomplishments, Isom was known for his modesty and approachability. Don Lupo stated that “Chervis Isom was a really big deal, but no one would ever know it because of the way he treated everyone he came into contact with including me.” Isom was known for extending a hand of friendship to everyone he met, making him a beloved figure in his community.

Final Thoughts

Chervis Isom was a man who dedicated his life to making his community a better place. He was a devoted advocate for his city and a prolific writer, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. However, it is his humility and approachability that will be most remembered by those who knew him. He was a man who treated everyone with kindness and respect, and his passing is a great loss for his community and all those who knew him.

