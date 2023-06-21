Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cheryl Harmon’s Fatal Car Crash and Funeral in Columbus, GA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cheryl Harmon Car Accident: A Painful Loss

It feels like a nightmare, and we are still in denial about the tragic loss of Cheryl Harmon. She was not only a friend but also a guide and an extraordinary person. Her passing has left a big blow in our hearts, but we are comforted to know that she is now with the Lord.

A Remarkable Friend

Cheryl Harmon was a remarkable friend to many of us. Her warm and friendly personality left an impression on so many of us, and we will always cherish the memories we shared with her. She was a guardian angel for all eternity, and we pray that she continues to watch over us.

A Beautiful Angel

Heaven has received yet another beautiful angel, and Cheryl Harmon will always have a special place in our hearts. We are praying for her lovely children, as well as her family and friends. Her passing is a painful loss, but we find solace in the fact that she is now in a better place.

A Friend of Forty Years

Cheryl and I had been friends for forty years. We grew up together, from playing with Cabbage Patch Kids to establishing our own businesses and families. We had a lot of laughter, memories, and sleepovers with one another, and we also hiked through mountains and valleys.

A Woman of Deep Conviction and Strength

Cheryl was a woman of deep conviction and strength. Her mother, Mrs. Betty, introduced me to Christianity when I was a child. Cheryl’s faith was a significant part of her life, and she always held on to her beliefs. Her friendly smile brightened up any room, and we know that God praised her efforts and said “well done.”

A Painful Loss

Getting a call early in the morning informing me of Cheryl’s passing was a painful experience. It is hard to come to terms with the fact that she is no longer with us. We will miss her dearly, but we know that her legacy will live on.

Final Thoughts

Cheryl Harmon’s passing is a painful loss for all of us. We will miss her dearly, but we take comfort in the fact that she is now with the Lord. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. Cheryl will always have a special place in our hearts.

