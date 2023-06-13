Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Chesapeake Shores” actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Treat Williams Dies at 71 After Motorcycle Crash in Vermont

Legendary actor Treat Williams, whose career spanned nearly 50 years, has passed away at the age of 71. Williams is known for his starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” The actor died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, according to state police. Williams starred in several productions filmed on Vancouver Island, including the Hallmark film “The Christmas House” and the Hallmark series “Chesapeake Shores.”

The accident occurred when a Honda SUV turned left into a parking lot and collided with Williams’ motorcycle in the town of Dorset, Vermont. Williams was unable to avoid the collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. Unfortunately, Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital. The SUV driver received minor injuries and was not hospitalized. He had signaled the turn and was not immediately detained, although the crash investigation continued.

Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center, Vermont. His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed the actor’s death, stating that he was devastated. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson told People magazine. “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of … Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Williams made his movie debut in 1975 as a police officer in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical “Hair.” He appeared in dozens of television shows but was perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of that name. Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show “Blue Bloods.” Williams’ stage appearances included Broadway shows, including “Grease” and “Pirates of Penzance.”

Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous, and creative. Actor Wendell Pierce tweeted, “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.” Justine Williams, a writer, director, and producer, tweeted that Williams was “the best.” Actor James Woods said, “I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone.”

In conclusion, the entertainment industry has lost a legendary actor and a kind-hearted person. Treat Williams’ contributions to the world of film and television will never be forgotten, and his kindness and generosity will forever be remembered by those who knew him. Rest in peace, Treat Williams.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Actor Treat Williams, star of Island-filmed ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ dies after motorcycle crash/