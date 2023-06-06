Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chess Champion Vadim Malakhatko Dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ukrainian Chess Grandmaster Vadim Malakhatko Passes Away at 46

Recently, the internet was abuzz with the news of the passing of Ukrainian chess grandmaster Vadim Malakhatko. The news of his demise has left his family, friends, and well-wishers heartbroken. Vadim Malakhatko was a talented chess player who had won several championships in his career. In this article, we will provide you with more information about his life and achievements, as well as the cause of his untimely death.

Vadim Malakhatko’s Life and Achievements

Vadim Malakhatko was a renowned Ukrainian and Belgian chess champion who had won several accolades in his career. In 2001, he had competed for Ukraine on the team that won the World Team Chess Championship. He had also achieved a bronze medal with the Ukrainian team at the 34th Chess Olympiad in Istanbul in 2000. He had finished second at the Alushta event in 1999 and had tied for first place at the third Condom Chess Open in 2004 with Petar Genov. He had also won the Politiken Cup in Copenhagen in 2006.

Vadim Malakhatko was known for his amazing skills and his kind nature. He had achieved huge success due to his hard work and dedication towards the game of chess. He was a beloved person among his family, friends, and well-wishers.

Cause of Vadim Malakhatko’s Death

Vadim Malakhatko passed away on June 5, 2023, at the age of 46. The news of his passing was confirmed by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on their official Facebook page. However, there is no information about the cause of his death, as it has not been disclosed yet.

The passing of Vadim Malakhatko has left many people saddened and shocked. His family, friends, and well-wishers are mourning his loss and have expressed their deep condolences on social media platforms.

Conclusion

Vadim Malakhatko was a talented chess player who had won several championships in his career. His passing has left his family, friends, and well-wishers heartbroken. While the cause of his death is still unknown, we hope that his family finds the strength to cope with this loss. Vadim Malakhatko will always be remembered for his amazing skills and his kind nature.

Vadim Malakhatko Ukraine Chess Champion Cause of Death Passing Away at 46 Vadim Malakhatko Death

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Vadim Malakhatko Cause of Death? Ukraine Chess Champion Passed Away at 46/