Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chicago Native Sam Zelle Passes Away

Remembering Ashley Gerlat: A Life Well-Lived

The passing of Ashley Gerlat has left a void in the hearts of her family and friends. On May 3, 2022, the West Bend, Wisconsin resident passed away at the age of 35, leaving behind her husband, Matthew, and their four children, Genevieve, Bentley, Gianna, and Oliver.

Born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Ashley was the only child of Richard Gerlat and Michelle (nee Zelle). She graduated from the West Bend School District and went on to marry her beloved Matthew on July 31, 2013. Ashley was a devoted stay-at-home mom who cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and creating beautiful memories with her loved ones.

Her passing has deeply affected her parents, siblings, and extended family. Ashley is survived by her mother Michelle (Dennis) Wilkens and father Richard (Debbie) Gerlat, as well as her maternal grandparents, Judy Zelle and Hank (Hank) Kalkopf, and paternal step-grandparents, Jamie (Chris) Martin and Jeremy (Tammy Uecker) Gassner. Her brother, Greg (Sam) Gerlat, and step-siblings, Jamie Martin (Chris) and Jeremy Gassner (Tammy Uecker), also mourn her loss. Additionally, her close friends, Casey Luy and Nick Gessner, and brother-in-law Brian Schoenbeck and nieces and nephew, Felicia, Jazmine, and Oliver, are feeling the weight of her absence.

Ashley’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and fleeting. Despite her young age, Ashley lived a life filled with love, laughter, and kindness. Her legacy will continue to live on through the memories she created with her loved ones.

On May 18, 2022, family and friends will gather at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel in West Bend to pay their respects to Ashley. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM, followed by a memorial service presided over by Pastor John Bass at 6:00 PM.

Ashley Gerlat’s passing has left a profound impact on those who knew her. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her kindness, love, and generosity will continue to inspire those who knew her. May she rest in peace, and may her family find comfort in the memories they shared with her.

