Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chicago Officer Shot Dead: Who Killed Andres Vasquez Lasso?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso Shot and Killed While on Duty

On March 2, 2023, the city of Chicago was shaken by the news of the shooting and subsequent death of police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso. The officer, who had served with the department for five years, was responding to a domestic issue in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side when he was fatally shot.

The news of Officer Lasso’s death has shocked and saddened many individuals, including his family, friends, and colleagues. The police department has expressed their condolences and stated that they will never forget Lasso’s commitment and devotion to his job and the community he served.

Who Killed Andres Vasquez Lasso?

The suspect in Officer Lasso’s shooting has been identified as 18-year-old Chicago resident Steven Montano. According to reports, Montano was involved in a domestic-related complaint involving a person carrying a gun. When police arrived, Montano allegedly fled on foot and fired shots at the officers, striking Officer Lasso multiple times.

Officer Lasso was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Montano was also injured in the incident and is currently under police custody while being treated in the hospital.

Charges Against Steven Montano

Montano has been charged with several offenses related to the shooting, including one felony count of homicide, one felony count of unauthorized use of a firearm, one misdemeanor count of involvement with reporting domestic violence, and one felony count of shooting a weapon close to a school.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and authorities are reviewing footage from cameras and body cameras to determine the sequence of events and the use of force. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the incident.

A Community Mourns

The death of Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso has left a mark on the city of Chicago and its residents. The police department has expressed their gratitude for Officer Lasso’s service and sacrifice, and many individuals have taken to social media to express their condolences and support for his family.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day while performing their duties. It is a tragedy that Officer Lasso lost his life while protecting the community he served, and his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him.

As the investigation into the incident continues, the city of Chicago and its residents will continue to mourn the loss of Officer Lasso and honor his legacy as a dedicated and committed public servant.

Chicago police officer murdered Andres Vasquez Lasso homicide investigation Suspects in Andres Vasquez Lasso’s death Chicago police department investigation Motive behind the murder of Andres Vasquez Lasso

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :Who Killed Andres Vasquez Lasso? Chicago Police Officer Shot To Death/