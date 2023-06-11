Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chief Abbot Of Chongkham Monastery Passes Away: Tributes Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pingyasiha Mahathero Obituary, Death

The Venerable “PINGYA-SIHA MAHATHERO,” who served as the Chief Abbot of Chongkham Monastery, passed away this evening at approximately 6:40 o’clock. He was 71.

Life and Work

Since the year 1995, Ven. PINGYASIHA MAHATHERO has been serving as the Abbot of Chongkham Monastery in his function as the monastery’s head monk. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of religious practice at Chongkham and in the communities that are situated in the region immediately surrounding it.

Before the Corona Times and the lockdown, he had already been afflicted with chronic kidney disease (CKD) for a good number of years. The Venerable PINGYA-SIHA MAHATHERO was also a member of the “Arunachal Bhikkhu Sangha,” where he held the rank of “UPA – SANGHA-NAYAK,” and he had successfully completed a total of 51 Rain Retreats or Vaasa throughout the course of his life.

Funeral Arrangements

The rituals associated with his funeral will be carried out on the 13th of this month (June), as I’ve learned from the information that I’ve gleaned from the many different sources that I’ve consulted. The monastery will open its doors to devotees and followers tomorrow so that they may receive assistance in paying their last respects to the earthly mortal remains of the recently deceased Abbot. This will take place on the day following the death of the abbot.

Legacy

Ven. PINGYASIHA MAHATHERO was an influential figure in his community, and his passing will be felt deeply by his followers and admirers from all walks of life. His commitment to religious practice and his leadership at Chongkham Monastery will continue to inspire generations to come.

As we mourn his passing, we remember the words of the Buddha: “All conditioned things are impermanent—when one sees this with wisdom, one turns away from suffering.” May Ven. PINGYASIHA MAHATHERO rest in peace.

