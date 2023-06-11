Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chief Chris Kiskeravage Dies Suddenly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chief Chris Kiskeravage

Tragic news has struck the city of Allentown as Chief Chris Kiskeravage, a revered figure in the fire department, has passed away unexpectedly. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the former Assistant Fire Chief at Allentown Fire Department was confirmed dead, leaving behind a grieving family, friends, and a community that will forever miss his presence. Throughout his remarkable career, Chris not only protected and served the people of Allentown and Easton, but he also played a vital role in mentoring and shaping the future of firefighters. Today, we gather to pay tribute to a dedicated firefighter, leader, and friend.

A Shockwave of Condolences

The news of Chief Chris Kiskeravage’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves throughout the city of Allentown and beyond. People from all walks of life have expressed their heartfelt condolences and shared their prayers for the grieving family. Chris’s dedication, leadership, and educational contributions have touched the lives of many. His exceptional qualities as a leader, mentor, and friend have left an enduring impact on those fortunate enough to have known him. The outpouring of support and sympathy is a testament to the profound effect Chris had on his community.

A Life of Service and Achievement

Chief Chris Kiskeravage’s firefighting career spanned over two decades, marked by numerous accomplishments and honors. Beginning in the year 1989 with the City of Easton Fire Department, Chris quickly established himself as a dedicated firefighter. In June 1996, he joined the Allentown Fire Department, where he served with distinction and rose through the ranks to become the Assistant Chief in command of the Allentown Fire Academy. His dedication to excellence and his passion for educating future firefighters made him an invaluable asset to the department.

Honoring Chris Kiskeravage’s Contributions

Throughout his illustrious career, Chief Chris Kiskeravage received recognition and accolades for his outstanding service. In 1994, the City of Easton honored him with the Firefighter of the Year award, followed by the Alfred W. Fischl Firefighter Service Award and Heroism Award presented by the City of Allentown in 2018. Additionally, he received four Certificate of Merit awards and four unit citations from the City of Allentown, showcasing his commitment and bravery.

Conclusion

Chief Chris Kiskeravage’s unexpected passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the entire firefighting community. As we remember his selfless dedication, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment to mentoring others, let us extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones. Chief Chris Kiskeravage’s impact will be felt for years to come, as the firefighters he trained and inspired continue his legacy of service. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find comfort in the outpouring of support and gratitude from a grateful community.

