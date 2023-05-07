Dead – Death – Obituary News : Child Killed in Car Accident in Murshidabad

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Terms of Use for www.anandabazar.com

The Terms of Use set out in this document govern the use of the websites, content, and community services offered through www.anandabazar.com, other associated URLs, and all mobile applications and products and services offered by ABP Pvt Ltd. By accessing the site through any means available now or in the future, you agree to the terms and conditions of use set out here.

ABP Pvt. Ltd., the owner and/or publisher of www.anandabazar.com, may add to, change, or update these Terms of Use from time to time at its own discretion. It is your responsibility to check these Terms of Use periodically to remain in compliance with them. Your use of the site after any amendment to the Terms of Use shall constitute your acceptance of these terms, and you also agree to be bound by any such changes or revisions.

By using this site, you represent and warrant that you are over 18 years of age and otherwise competent to bound yourself into a valid contract as per the Laws of India. In the event you are below the age of 18 years, then it shall be deemed that you are using this site under the guidance and supervision of your natural parent and/or guardian.

Governing Law and Meanings

These Terms of Use are governed by the Laws of India, and the meaning of words used herein in connection with the use of the said website shall bear the meaning as may be envisaged and interpreted by the Information Technology Act, 2000, and any of its Amendment Acts.

Changes

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to suspend, cancel or discontinue any or all channels, products or services at any time without notice, make modifications and alterations in any or all of the content, products, and services contained on the site without prior notice. Such changes will be posted to www.anandabazar.com for your reference and convenience to enable you to understand your responsibility as a user.

Charges

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees from a user in respect of any product, service or any other aspect of this Site. Such charges may be without any prior intimation at the sole discretion of ABP Pvt. Ltd.

Copyright and Trademarks

Unless otherwise stated, copyright and all intellectual property rights in all material presented on the site, including but not limited to text, audio, video or graphical images, trademarks, and logos appearing on this site, are the property of ABP Pvt. Ltd. Limited, its parent, affiliates and associates, and are protected under applicable Indian laws.

You agree not to use any framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP Pvt. Ltd. or remove, conceal or obliterate any copyright or other proprietary notice or any credit-line or date-line on other mark or source identifier included on the Site/Service, including without limitation, the size, color, location, or style of all proprietary marks. Any infringement shall be vigorously defended and pursued to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Limited Permission to Copy

ABP Pvt. Ltd. grants you permission to access and make personal use of the Site, and you agree not to directly or indirectly download or modify/alter/change/amend/vary/transform/revise/translate/copy/publish/distribute or otherwise disseminate any content on ABP Pvt. Ltd.’s Site/Service, or any portion of it, or delete or fail to display any promotional taglines included in the Site/Service either directly or indirectly, except with the express consent of ABP Pvt. Ltd.

However, you may print or download extracts from these pages for your personal/individual, non-commercial use only. You must not retain any copies of these pages saved to disk or to any other storage medium except for the purposes of using the same for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal/individual use.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. forbids you from any attempts to resell or put to commercial use any part of the Site; any collection and use of any product listings, descriptions, or prices; any derivative use of the Site or its contents; any downloading or copying of account information for the benefit of any other merchant; any renting, leasing, or otherwise transferring rights to the Site/Service; displaying the name, logo, trademark, or other identifier of another person in such a manner as to give the viewer the impression that such other person is a publisher or distributor of the Service on the Site, or any data gathering or extraction tools; or any use of meta tags.

You may not (whether directly or through the use of any software program) create a database in electronic or structured manual form by regularly or systematically downloading and storing all or any part of the pages from this site.

No part of the Site may be reproduced or transmitted to or stored in any other website, nor may any of its pages or part thereof be disseminated in any electronic or non-electronic form, nor included in any public or private electronic retrieval system or service without prior written permission.

Individual Registration, Access, and Exchange of Information

For certain services such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, registration by the visitor is required. To register for these services, you have to open an account by completing the registration process by providing us with current, complete and accurate information as prompted by the applicable registration form. You also will choose a password and a user name.

You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account and shall be responsible for the security of the connection and/or network that you are using. By registering, you agree to the following terms in addition to any other specific terms which shall be posted at an appropriate location of the Site. Each registration is for a single individual user only.

To access these services, you will be asked to enter your individual User Name and Password, as chosen by you during your registration. Therefore, we do not permit any other person sharing your account and Password, any part of the Site being cached in proxy servers and accessed by individuals who have not registered with www.anandabazar.com as users of the Site, or access through a single account and Password being made available to multiple users on a network.

If ABP Pvt. Ltd. reasonably believes that an account and Password is being used/misused in any manner, ABP Pvt. Ltd. shall reserve the right to cancel access rights immediately without notice and block access to all users from that IP address.

Furthermore, you are entirely responsible for any and all activities that occur under your account. You agree to notify ABP Pvt. Ltd. immediately of any unauthorized use of your account or any other breach of security. ABP Pvt. Ltd. will not be liable for any loss that you may incur as a result of someone else using your password or account. However, you could be held liable for losses incurred by ABP Pvt. Ltd. or another party due to someone else using your account or password.

No Unlawful or Prohibited Use

As a condition of your use of the Services, you will not use the Services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms, conditions, and notices. You may not use the Services in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP Pvt. Ltd.’s server, or the network(s) connected to any ABP Pvt. Ltd.’s server, or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of any Services.

You may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any Services, other accounts, computer systems or to any of the Services, through hacking, password mining, or any other means. You may not obtain or attempt to obtain any materials or information through any means not intentionally made available through the Services.

Material Posted/Transmitted at www.anandabazar.com

By posting or transmitting material on www.anandabazar.com, you grant ABP Pvt. Ltd. a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, and fully sublicensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, and display such material throughout the world in any media.

You represent and warrant that you own or otherwise control all of the rights to the material that you post; that the material is accurate; that use of the material you supply does not violate any provision of these terms and conditions and will not cause injury to any person or entity; and that you will indemnify ABP Pvt. Ltd. for all claims resulting from material you supply.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to remove any material that is deemed inappropriate or offensive.

Conclusion

By using www.anandabazar.com, you agree to abide by these Terms of Use. ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to change these Terms of Use at any time without notice to you, and your continued use of the site following any changes shall be deemed to be your acceptance of such changes.

