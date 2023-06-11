Dead – Death – Obituary News : Children Aged 1-4: Drowning is the Leading Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New Data Reveals Dangers for Children Around Water

As beach and pool season begins, new data suggests that the dangers for children around water are greater than ever. Alex Hoehn-Saric, chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), recently released the CPSC’s latest annual drowning and submersion report. He revealed that “drownings continue to be the No. 1 cause of death for children 1–4 years old. Nearly 400 kids, on average, drown each year. That’s not to even mention the 3,600 trips to the emergency room for non-fatal drownings.”

This issue hits home for many, including Chezik Tsunoda, who tragically lost her 3-year-old son to drowning in a backyard pool in 2018. Since then, she has become a fierce advocate for preventing drowning deaths in children and runs an organization called “No More Under.” According to Tsunoda, the solutions are all around us. She believes that “swimming should be something that everyone has access to, and we’re finding that that is not the case. So, if that is something that we could work into our curriculum, as well as in [physical education], it would really make a huge difference.”

The Importance of Water Safety Education

One of the key solutions to preventing drowning deaths in children is education. Parents, caregivers, and children should all be aware of the potential dangers of being in or around water and take the necessary precautions to stay safe. This includes:

Supervising children at all times when they are in or around water

Teaching children to swim at an early age

Using proper flotation devices and ensuring they fit properly

Keeping pools and spas properly fenced and gated

Learning CPR and basic lifesaving skills

Additionally, water safety should be incorporated into school curriculums and physical education programs to ensure that all children have access to essential water safety knowledge and skills.

Increasing Access to Swimming Education

Unfortunately, not all children have access to swimming lessons and other water safety education. This is particularly true for low-income families and communities of color, where access to public pools and swim programs may be limited or nonexistent. It is important to work towards increasing access to swimming education for all children, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status. This can be achieved through:

Providing low-cost or free swim lessons and water safety education programs

Investing in public pool facilities and maintaining them to a high standard

Partnering with community organizations and schools to offer swim programs and access to pool facilities

By increasing access to swimming education and water safety resources, we can help prevent drowning deaths and non-fatal submersions in children.

The Bottom Line

The dangers of drowning and submersion for children are real and significant. However, by prioritizing water safety education and increasing access to swimming programs, we can help prevent these tragedies from occurring. It is up to all of us to take action and ensure that every child has the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe in and around water.

