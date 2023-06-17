Dead – Death – Obituary News : Children among four found dead in Hounslow home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: Four Found Dead in Hounslow Home

A quiet neighbourhood in Hounslow was rocked by tragedy yesterday when four bodies were discovered in a flat in Staines Road, Bedfont. The victims, a man and woman in their thirties, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy, are all believed to be related.

Police Investigation

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 3.12pm on Friday, responding to concerns for the welfare of the occupants of the house. Upon arrival, officers were forced to break into the property, where they discovered the four deceased individuals.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson has stated that the investigation is in its early stages and that at present, police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. Specialist officers are working to establish what happened, and additional police officers will be present in the area over the weekend.

Community Shock

The tragic news has understandably caused shock and distress throughout the Hounslow community and beyond. Chief Superintendent Wilson has asked that people remain responsible on social media and refrain from naming or speculating as to the names of the deceased.

The incident is particularly upsetting for children, and the police have urged anyone with information or concerns to speak with the additional officers present in the area.

Moving Forward

As the community comes to terms with this devastating news, it is important to remember to support each other and offer condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The police investigation will continue, and we can only hope that answers and closure can be found for all those affected by this tragedy.

News Source : Harry Goodwin

Source Link :Boy, 3 and girl, 11, among four people found dead at house in Hounslow/