Dead – Death – Obituary News : China Influencer Dies After Drinking Four Bottles of ‘Chinese Vodka’ on Livestream

The Tragic Death of a Chinese Influencer

A 34-year-old online influencer in China who died after consuming more than four bottles of baijiu, sometimes known as “Chinese vodka”, during a livestream has become a trending story on mainland social media.

The Influencer

Known as “Sanqiange” on Douyin, the man from Jiangsu province in eastern China died after a livestreaming contest that began at 1am on May 16. He was found dead later that afternoon, seated at a desk at a friend’s home, Shangyou News reported.

The video of the man taking part in the streaming event has since gone viral on Chinese social media. The clip shows a few bottles of baijiu placed in front of Sanqiange on a desk. He is seen consuming each bottle without pausing.

The Livestreaming Contest

A close friend of the influencer, surnamed Zhao, said more than 100 people signed into the contest’s online chat room at the time, but no one raised any concerns. “He had a wonderful personality. He was very sincere and gentle,” Zhao told Shangyou News.

He said that Sanqiange started livestreaming after a business venture failed four years ago. He said Sanqiange had specialised in live online battles where participants tried to outdrink each other using baijiu.

Another video circulating online from an earlier livestream showed Sanqiange pouring two bottles of baijiu into a giant wine glass which he picked up with both hands before drinking it all.

Zhao said Sanqiange had recently started doing livestreams from a room a friend provided after he received noise complaints from his neighbours. The livestreaming programme ran smoothly, according to those involved, and no participants reported any concerns.

The Tragic End

However, when Sanqiange’s friend returned home later that day, he found him face down and not breathing at the desk where he had livestreamed the drinking contest earlier. He was later confirmed dead.

“It’s very sad that he died alone,” Zhao said.

The Reactions on Social Media

At the time of writing, a Weibo post with the news of Sanqiange’s death had received 5,475 comments.

One person commented: “They do anything for traffic and rewards. They are out of control and harm themselves.”

Another person asked: “What kinds of Internet users enjoy watching such silly drinking?”

Chinese influencers pushing boundaries and often harming themselves or others for followers regularly make the news on the mainland.

Conclusion

The death of Sanqiange is a tragic reminder of the dangers of pushing boundaries for the sake of followers and fame. It is important for influencers and their followers to prioritize safety and responsible behavior when creating and consuming content online.

News Source : Liya Su

Source Link :Influencer in China dies after drinking four bottles of ‘Chinese vodka’ during livestream, renewing ‘do anything for traffic’ debate/