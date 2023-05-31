Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese Dota 2 Caster Yammers Dies at 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chinese Dota 2 Caster Yammers Passes Away at 26 After Struggle with Depression

The Dota 2 community is grieving the loss of one of its own as Chinese caster Mi “Yammers” Hongwei was found dead on May 29th. The 26-year-old’s death was confirmed after a scheduled Weibo post detailed his life and battle with depression, which he had been struggling with since childhood. Yammers was a well-known and beloved figure in the Dota 2 community, having casted major events such as The International, Dota 2 Asia Championships, and the China Dota 2 Supermajor.

Yammers’ Career in Dota 2

Yammers’ career as a Dota 2 caster began in 2018 and he quickly became a mainstay in Chinese tournaments and broadcasts of international events. He gained popularity outside of China when he received his own chat wheel audio line, “Goodbye baby!”, which quickly became a fan favorite. Yammers was a passionate and dedicated caster who had a deep love for Dota 2.

Community Reacts to Yammers’ Passing

News of Yammers’ passing quickly spread throughout the Dota 2 community and many expressed their condolences and sympathies. His friend, Reddit user TinacX, described Yammers as a “lively, outgoing, polite young man” who had a deep passion for Dota 2. Streamer Nash “drunkmers” Méndez called for Yammers’ iconic chat wheel audio line to be permanently added to the game in his memory, with the proceeds from its purchase going to organizations that help people struggling with mental health.

Yammers’ final Weibo post was a difficult read for many, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help if you are struggling with depression or other mental health issues. Even professional Dota 2 players have been open about their battles with mental health, with Beastcoast’s Héctor “K1” Rodríguez taking a break from the 2023 DPC season to focus on his mental health and OG’s Tommy “Taiga” Le revealing that anxiety and depression led to his recent break from pro play.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or distress, please call SOS’ 24-hour hotline at 1800 221 4444 or email pat@sos.org.sg.

In conclusion, Yammers’ passing is a tragic loss for the Dota 2 community, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. The community will continue to mourn his passing and honor his memory.

