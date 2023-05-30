Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese influencer dies after drinking seven bottles of liquor live.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Chinese Influencer Sanqiange

On May 16, 2023, Chinese influencer Sanqiange passed away after consuming an excessive amount of baijiu, a popular Chinese alcohol with a high alcohol content ranging between 30 and 60 degrees. His death has raised concerns about the dangers of livestreaming extreme alcohol consumption.

The Fatal “Pledge”

The tragic incident occurred after Sanqiange lost a “pledge” during a livestreaming session. He had previously been banned from TikTok and Douyin, the Chinese equivalent, for posting similar content. Despite the ban, he continued to participate in competitions where influencers compete to win fan gifts by consuming alcohol as quickly as possible.

The Video Goes Viral

On May 16, Sanqiange participated in four competitions and lost three times. His competitors then asked him to drink a bottle of baijiu as punishment. Shockingly, Sanqiange consumed six additional bottles of baijiu, leading to his untimely death. The video of his fatal consumption went viral, bringing the dangers of extreme alcohol consumption to the forefront.

Sanctions and Warnings

Sanqiange had already received warnings and sanctions for posting similar content. He had been previously banned from livestreaming competitions due to his excessive alcohol consumption. Despite this, Sanqiange continued to participate in competitions and post videos of his extreme alcohol consumption.

The Aftermath

Sanqiange was found dead by his family at his home around noon the following day. He did not have the chance to receive emergency treatment, leading to his tragic and preventable death. The incident has sparked a conversation about the dangers of extreme alcohol consumption and the need for stricter regulations on livestreaming competitions.

The Rise of Livestreaming Competitions

The popularity of livestreaming competitions where influencers consume excessive amounts of alcohol has raised concerns about the impact on young people. These competitions often glamorize extreme alcohol consumption, leading to dangerous and sometimes fatal outcomes. Sanqiange’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of such competitions and the need for stricter regulations.

In Conclusion

The death of Sanqiange is a tragic reminder of the dangers of extreme alcohol consumption and the need for stricter regulations on livestreaming competitions. His death should serve as a wake-up call to influencers and viewers alike about the negative impact of glamorizing excessive alcohol consumption. It is important to prioritize the health and safety of individuals over entertainment and social media trends.

