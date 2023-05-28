Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese influencer dies after live-streaming alcohol challenge

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Prominent Chinese Social Media Influencer Dies After Competitive Drinking Challenge

A prominent Chinese social media influencer, known as “Sanqiange” or “Brother Three Thousand,” has died after live-streaming himself consuming several bottles of Baijiu, a high-proof Chinese spirit. The influencer, whose real name is Wang, reportedly took part in a competitive drinking challenge on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, against another influencer. State-run media report his death occurred only a few hours post the online event.

The Challenge

The challenge was part of a popular online trend known as “PK,” in which influencers compete head-to-head for viewer gifts and rewards, often imposing penalties for the loser. According to Shangyou News, Wang had participated in this live-streamed challenge in the early hours of May 16. A close friend of Wang’s, known only as Zhao, told the media outlet that he saw Wang finish three bottles of Baijiu and start a fourth during the later part of the broadcast.

Wang, described as a “decent and straightforward” person by Zhao, had a history of filming himself taking part in similar contests involving alcohol and posting them on the app. A video appearing to show Wang taking part in his final challenge went viral on Chinese social media, but is no longer available for viewing.

The Dangers of Baijiu

Baijiu is a traditional Chinese alcoholic beverage that is made from grains such as sorghum, wheat, or rice. It has a high alcohol content, ranging from 40% to 60%, making it one of the strongest spirits in the world. It is often consumed during celebrations and social events, and is considered a symbol of Chinese culture.

However, Baijiu is also known for its dangerous effects on the body when consumed in large quantities. It can cause liver damage, pancreatitis, and other serious health problems. The fact that Wang consumed several bottles of Baijiu during the challenge is a testament to the dangers of this beverage.

The Rise of Competitive Drinking Challenges

The rise of social media has led to the popularity of competitive drinking challenges, where participants consume large amounts of alcohol for the entertainment of their viewers. These challenges often take place online, and participants are encouraged to push themselves to the limit in order to win rewards and gifts.

However, these challenges can have serious consequences, as demonstrated by Wang’s tragic death. The pressure to perform and the desire for online fame can lead to participants taking unnecessary risks with their health and safety.

The Need for Responsible Social Media Use

The death of Wang highlights the need for responsible social media use, especially when it comes to the promotion of dangerous activities such as competitive drinking challenges. Social media platforms have a responsibility to ensure that their users are not engaging in activities that could lead to harm or injury.

Users also have a responsibility to be aware of the risks associated with their online behavior, and to take steps to protect themselves and others. This includes being mindful of the content they share, and avoiding activities that could put their health and safety at risk.

In Conclusion

The death of Wang is a tragic reminder of the dangers of competitive drinking challenges, and the need for responsible social media use. While social media can be a powerful tool for connecting people and sharing information, it is important to remember that there are risks associated with online behavior, and that users have a responsibility to act in a safe and responsible manner.

Social media influencer Alcohol consumption Live-streaming challenges Chinese internet culture Online celebrity culture

News Source : Boing Boing

Source Link :Chinese influencer dies shortly after live-streaming himself downing bottles of potent liquor in challenge/