Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese influencer dies after live-streaming binge drinking

Tragic Death of a Chinese Influencer Highlights the Need for Social Media Regulation

In a shocking incident that has left the world reeling, a Chinese social media influencer died mere hours after live-streaming himself consuming multiple bottles of alcohol on China’s version of Tik Tok. The influencer, known as “Sanqiange” or “Brother Three Thousand,” was participating in an online contest called “PK,” which involves influencers facing off against each other and earning rewards and gifts from viewers.

According to reports, the contest frequently involves losers receiving penalties, such as drinking Baijiu, a Chinese liquor with a high alcohol concentration. It is unclear how much Wang had consumed before the live-stream, but a friend who was watching the stream reported seeing him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the need for social media regulation, especially in an industry where influencers can have a significant impact on their followers. While China has already banned “31 misbehaviors by livestreamers,” including encouraging vulgar interactions or inciting fans to attack with rumors, questions remain about the effectiveness of such regulations.

Some argue that social media must be regulated to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future. Wang’s tragic death highlights the dangers of promoting unhealthy behavior online, particularly when it involves alcohol or substance abuse. It is essential to ensure that influencers are not encouraging their followers to engage in harmful activities that could put their health and safety at risk.

Moreover, social media platforms must take responsibility for the content shared on their platforms. While it is impossible to monitor every piece of content uploaded to a platform, companies can use algorithms and human moderators to identify and remove harmful content. This could include content that promotes unhealthy behaviors or glorifies dangerous activities.

However, others argue that regulating social media could stifle creativity and innovation. Influencers have become an essential part of modern marketing, and many companies rely on their influence to promote their products and services. Regulating social media too heavily could limit the ability of influencers to reach their audiences and potentially harm the industry’s growth.

It is a complex issue that requires a nuanced approach. While it is essential to protect individuals from harmful content and behaviors, it is also necessary to balance this with the need for creativity and innovation in the social media industry. One potential solution could be to establish industry standards and guidelines that influencers must follow to ensure they are promoting healthy behaviors and not endangering themselves or their followers.

Wang’s death is a tragedy that highlights the need for greater awareness around the risks associated with social media. It is crucial to remember that social media is not a regulated industry, and individuals must take responsibility for their actions online. The incident should serve as a wake-up call for influencers and social media platforms to take a more proactive approach to promoting healthy behaviors and ensuring the safety of their users.

News Source : Vidit Baya

Source Link :Chinese social media influencer live-streams himself binge drinking, dies soon after/