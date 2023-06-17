Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese influencer dies at weight loss boot camp after trying to lose 100kg

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of a Chinese Influencer Sparks Concerns About the Influencer Industry

A social media influencer in China, known as Cuihua, passed away while participating in a weight-loss boot camp. The 21-year-old influencer, who had been sharing her weight-loss journey with her tens of thousands of fans on Douyin, China’s equivalent of TikTok, was reportedly trying to inspire others in their own battles against obesity. However, her passing has reignited concerns about the pressures women face to adhere to conventional beauty standards and has led the state media to issue a safety warning about the dangers of weight-loss camps.

The Influencer Industry Under Scrutiny

The death of Cuihua has also increased criticism of the influencer sector, which has been under scrutiny in recent years. The industry has been accused of promoting unrealistic beauty standards and of exploiting vulnerable young people who are seeking fame and fortune online. This tragedy highlights the need for stricter regulations to protect influencers and their followers.

Cuihua’s Weight-Loss Journey

Cuihua had been striving to drop 100 kilograms of weight and had shared her progress with her fans online. She had joined a number of weight-loss programs in different cities in an effort to attain her goal and had shed more than 27 kilograms in the two months preceding her passing. However, she had reportedly decided to restrict her nutrition and engage in rigorous exercise, despite the weight loss camp advocating “nutritious meals, rest, and healthy exercise.”

The Aftermath

Since Cuihua’s passing, photographs and videos of her training have been erased from her account. Her family reportedly received “compensation” from the Shaanxi weight loss camp, but the amount was not specified. The tragedy has sparked a discussion about how to govern the influencer business and how to protect young people from the pressures of social media.

The Need for Stricter Regulations

The influencer industry is still largely unregulated, and many young people are putting their health and wellbeing at risk in pursuit of fame and fortune. This tragedy highlights the need for stricter regulations to protect influencers and their followers from the dangers of weight-loss camps and other extreme measures to achieve unrealistic beauty standards. It is time for the industry to take responsibility for the impact it has on young people and to work towards a safer and more responsible future.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Cuihua has sparked concerns about the influencer industry and the pressures young people face to adhere to conventional beauty standards. It is a wake-up call for the industry to take responsibility for the impact it has on young people and to work towards a safer and more responsible future. Stricter regulations are needed to protect influencers and their followers from the dangers of extreme weight loss measures and other unhealthy practices. It is time for the industry to step up and do better.

News Source : Shriya Dasgupta

Source Link :Who is Cuihua, Chinese influencer dies after trying to lose 100kg at weight loss boot camps/