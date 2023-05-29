Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese influencer dies in online drinking game challenge

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Social Media Influencer in China Dies After Drinking Baiju During Live Stream Challenge

A social media influencer in China died earlier in May after drinking several bottles of Chinese vodka Baiju as part of a live stream challenge on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

The PK Challenge Trend

The 34-year-old influencer known as Sanqiange was found deceased 12 hours after taking part in a PK challenge, a new social media trend in which influencers compete with each other – the winner receives prizes from their viewers while the loser faces a punishment.

The contest began at 1 a.m. on May 16 and over the course of the live stream, Sanqiange drank four bottles of Baiju. A video of the live stream went viral on Chinese social media but it has since been removed.

A Tragic Loss

In the video, Sanqiange could be seen seated with several bottles in front of him, consuming one after the other without stopping. One of his friends, identified as Zhao, told Shangyou News that he saw Sanqiange drink three full bottles before starting on a fourth.

“He had a wonderful personality. He was very sincere and gentle,” Zhao said. “It is very sad that he died alone.”

Zhao further told the Chinese media outlet that Sanqiange had begun live-streaming after a failed business venture. Sanqiange specialized in live drinking competitions and live-streamed from a room in a friend’s home, which was provided for him after he received noise complaints from neighbors.

When his friend returned home at 1 p.m., he found Sanqiange unconscious at the desk where he had live-streamed the drinking competition. Over 100 viewers tuned in to watch his last challenge, however, none raised any concerns about his welfare.

Concerns Over Social Media Influencers

This tragedy has raised concerns in China over the growing trend of social media influencers engaging in dangerous challenges and stunts for the sake of gaining more followers and likes. The PK challenge is just one example of this trend, which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

China’s cyberspace regulator deleted over a million social media posts as part of a two-month probe in the most-populous country into alleged misinformation in a bid to “clean” its cyberspace and make it easier for authorities to control.

Conclusion

The death of Sanqiange is a tragic reminder of the dangers of social media challenges and the need for influencers to prioritize their health and safety over gaining more followers and likes. It is important for social media platforms to take responsibility for monitoring and regulating these challenges to prevent any more tragedies from occurring.

Social media addiction Alcohol abuse Influencer culture Online challenges Mental health awareness

News Source : By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Source Link :Chinese influencer dies in social media binge-drinking challenge/