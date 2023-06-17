Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese influencer’s fatal weight loss attempt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of an Influencer Sparks Debate on Fitness Industry Regulation

Introduction

The death of a 21-year-old Chinese influencer, identified as Cuihua, has reignited the debate on how to regulate the fitness industry. Cuihua was attempting to lose over half of her body weight and was attending a weight-loss crash camp in northwestern China when she reportedly died. Her story has raised awareness about the security risks posed by weight loss camps and has renewed concern about the pressure women are subjected to conform to the prevailing canons of beauty.

Cuihua’s Weight Loss Journey

Cuihua was a popular influencer on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, with tens of thousands of followers. She had been documenting her weight loss journey to encourage her fans in their own fights against obesity. Cuihua had recently posted videos of herself undergoing intense training exercises and described how she weighed 156kg and was trying to lose 100kg. Videos of her running and lifting weights were widely shared on Chinese social media, and various state media outlets featured them after her death.

The Risks of Extreme Weight Loss Trends

Cuihua’s death has led to renewed scrutiny of the weight loss and fitness industries. Social media in China, as in much of Asia and the rest of the world, is awash with unhealthy and unrealistic trends promoting extreme weight loss. Experts in eating disorders and sports nutrition warn that even seemingly healthy behaviors, such as increased levels of exercise and dieting, can be harmful when motivated by a negative body image and taken to an extreme. In extreme cases, the resulting problems can go beyond mental health and lead to serious medical complications involving the heart, brain, liver, kidneys, and other organs.

The Pressure on Women in China

There is growing concern that rising levels of obesity in China have increased the pressure on many women to conform to prevailing beauty standards. According to a recent national survey, more than half of Chinese adults are overweight or obese, and obesity rates are projected to rise. At the same time, some weight loss camps are marketing increasingly extreme regimens as unrealistic quick fixes.

The Role of Influencers

Cuihua’s death has also heightened scrutiny over the influencer industry in general. In recent years, this sector has come under fire from authorities due to the lavish lifestyles exhibited by some influencers and the increasingly extreme challenges they engage in to engage their audience. The debate reignited last month when a Chinese influencer, known as “Brother Three Thousand,” was found dead just hours after broadcasting himself drinking several bottles of Baijiu, a Chinese spirit with a typical alcohol content of between 30% and 60%, as part of an online contest.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Cuihua has brought the issue of fitness industry regulation to the forefront of public debate in China. Her story highlights the risks associated with extreme weight loss trends and the pressure women face to conform to prevailing beauty standards. It also underscores the need for greater scrutiny over the influencer industry and the need for regulations to protect both influencers and their audiences. As the debate continues, it is hoped that lessons can be learned from this tragedy to prevent future loss of life.

Weight loss obsession in Chinese media Influencer culture and body shaming in China Health risks associated with extreme weight loss in China Pressure on social media influencers to maintain a certain image Impact of social media on mental and physical health in China

News Source : West Observer

Source Link :Chinese media focus on an influencer who died after trying to lose more than 100 kg/