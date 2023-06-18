Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese influencer’s weight loss attempt ends in death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Social Media Influencer Sparks Debate on Influencer Industry

The death of a 21-year-old social media influencer, known online as Cuihua, has sparked a discussion on how to govern the influencer industry. Cuihua died while participating in a rigorous weight-loss boot camp in northwest China, where she was trying to inspire her fans by losing more than half her body weight. Her death has rekindled concerns about the pressures women face to adhere to conventional beauty standards and led state media to issue a safety warning about the dangers of weight-loss camps.

Sharing Her Weight-loss Journey

Cuihua had been sharing her weight-loss journey with her tens of thousands of fans on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. She revealed that she was striving to drop 100 kilograms of weight and that she weighed 156 kilograms (344 pounds) in a recent series of videos in which she documented her intense training activities.

Following her death, videos of Cuihua running and lifting weights were widely circulated on Chinese social media and even appeared in a number of state media sites. According to China National Radio, Cuihua had joined a number of weight-loss programmes in different cities in an effort to attain her objective and had shed more than 27 kilograms (60 pounds) in the two months before her death.

Restricting Nutrition and Engaging in Rigorous Exercise

Just two days prior to her death, according to CNR, Cuihua had attended her last camp in the Shaanxi province. They claimed that despite the fact that the camp advocated “nutritious meals, rest, and healthy exercise,” she had decided to restrict her nutrition in addition to engaging in rigorous exercise. Since then, photographs and videos of Cuihua training have been erased from the account.

The influencer’s family received “compensation” from the Shaanxi weight loss camp, according to state media reports, but the amount was not specified. According to local police, they are looking into the death and if the weight loss camp used excessive or inappropriate training methods.

Influencer Industry Under Scrutiny

Cuihua’s death comes only weeks after a young man in the country passed away after live-streaming himself consuming several bottles of potent alcohol. It has increased criticism of the influencer sector and sparked a debate on how to govern the industry.

The influencer industry has grown rapidly in recent years and has become a significant force in marketing and advertising. However, it has also faced criticism for promoting unrealistic beauty standards, encouraging excessive consumption, and failing to disclose sponsored content.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Cuihua has highlighted the need for greater regulation and accountability in the influencer industry. Influencers have a responsibility to their followers and must be transparent about their actions and motivations. The pressure to conform to conventional beauty standards is a real concern, and it is important that influencers promote healthy body images and lifestyles. The influencer industry must be held to a higher standard, and steps must be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of those who participate in it.

News Source : Hindustan Times

