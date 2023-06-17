Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese media highlights influencer’s fatal weight loss attempt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Social Media Influencer Dies at Weight-Loss Boot Camp in China

A 21-year-old social media influencer known as Cuihua, who was documenting her weight-loss journey on China’s version of TikTok, has reportedly died while attending an intensive weight-loss boot camp in northwestern China. She had been trying to lose more than half her body weight as an inspiration to her followers and had lost 60 pounds in the two months leading up to her death. The incident has intensified scrutiny of the influencer industry in China, which has attracted criticism from authorities in recent years due to the lavish lifestyles that some influencers showcase and the increasingly extreme challenges they take part in to appeal to their audiences.

Debate Over Regulation of Influencer Industry

The death of Cuihua has prompted state media to warn over the safety risks involved in weight-loss camps and renewed concerns over the pressures women are under to conform to mainstream beauty standards. Local authorities are investigating the death and whether the weight-loss camp was conducting excessive or improper training. While the influencer’s family received “compensation” from the weight-loss camp in Shaanxi, the amount was not disclosed. Rising levels of obesity in China have put further pressure on many women, with recent national survey data suggesting more than half of Chinese adults are now either overweight or obese, according to the Lancet, and obesity rates are expected to increase.

Unhealthy and Unrealistic Trends on Social Media

In China, as in much of Asia and the rest of the world, social media is awash with unhealthy and unrealistic trends promoting extreme weight loss. Experts in eating disorders and sports nutrition warn that even seemingly healthy behaviors such as increasing levels of exercise and dieting can be harmful when motivated by a negative body image and taken to extremes. In extreme cases, the resulting problems can go beyond mental health and lead to severe medical complications affecting the heart, brain, liver, kidneys and other organs. One notorious recent social media trend in China involved women posing behind vertical sheets of printer paper to prove their waists were so thin they could not be seen either side. Other fads have seen influencers uploading selfies to show how many coins they can hold in their collarbones to show how thin they are, or trying on children’s clothes to highlight their petite physiques.

Concerns Over Weight-Loss Boot Camps

There are concerns that some weight-loss camps are marketing increasingly extreme regimens as unrealistic quick fixes. “Weight loss boot camps are growing savagely, with a lot of false health and advertising complaints. It is common for trainees to get injured during the unregulated training process,” the state-owned news agency China News Service cautioned. Zhou’s death has brought renewed scrutiny on both the weight-loss and influencer industries. It has also increased scrutiny of the social media influencer industry more generally, with the industry attracting criticism from authorities in recent years due to the lavish lifestyles that some influencers showcase and the increasingly extreme challenges they take part in to appeal to their audiences.

Conclusion

The death of Cuihua has reignited the debate over how to regulate the influencer industry in China and how to address the unhealthy and unrealistic trends on social media that promote extreme weight loss. It has also highlighted the need for weight-loss boot camps to be better regulated and for people to approach weight loss in a healthy and sustainable way. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the consequences of taking extreme measures to conform to societal beauty standards.

