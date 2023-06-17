Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chinese Media Spotlights Weight Loss Tragedy of Influencer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Social Media Influencer Dies at Weight-Loss Boot Camp in China

A social media influencer known as Cuihua, who was documenting her weight-loss journey to inspire her followers, has reportedly died while attending an intensive weight-loss boot camp in northwestern China. The 21-year-old influencer had been posting videos of herself undergoing intense training exercises and sharing that she weighed 156 kilograms (344 pounds) and was trying to lose 100 kilograms. The death has prompted state media to warn over the safety risks involved in weight-loss camps and renewed concerns over the pressures women are under to conform to mainstream beauty standards.

Details of the Incident

Cuihua, identified by her family name of Zhou, had joined several weight-loss camps in various cities in a bid to reach her goal and had lost more than 27 kilograms (60 pounds) in the two months leading up to her death. She had attended her final camp in Shaanxi province just two days before her death. While that camp promoted “nutritious meals, rest, and healthy exercise,” Zhou had chosen to limit her diet while also undergoing intense exercise. Local authorities are investigating the death and whether the weight loss camp was conducting excessive or improper training.

Renewed Scrutiny on Weight-Loss and Influencer Industries

The death of Zhou has brought renewed scrutiny on both the weight-loss and influencer industries. Social media is awash with unhealthy and unrealistic trends promoting extreme weight loss. Experts warn that even seemingly healthy behaviors such as increasing levels of exercise and dieting can be harmful when motivated by a negative body image and taken to extremes. In extreme cases, the resulting problems can go beyond mental health and lead to severe medical complications affecting the heart, brain, liver, kidneys, and other organs.

Meanwhile, there are also concerns that some weight-loss camps are marketing increasingly extreme regimens as unrealistic quick fixes. The industry has attracted criticism from authorities in recent years due to the lavish lifestyles that some influencers showcase and the increasingly extreme challenges they take part in to appeal to their audiences.

Regulating the Influencer Industry

The influencer industry has come under fire in China in recent years due to the lavish lifestyles that some influencers showcase and the increasingly extreme challenges they take part in to appeal to their audiences. The debate was reignited last month when an influencer known as “Brother Three Thousand” was found dead just hours after broadcasting himself drinking several bottles of Baijiu, a Chinese spirit with a typical alcohol content of between 30% to 60%, as part of an online competition. Last year, the country’s broadcasting authorities banned youngsters under the age of 16 from tipping livestreamers and restricted their access after 10 p.m. China’s National Video and Television Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism have also moved to ban “31 misbehaviors by livestreamers,” including “encouraging users to interact in vulgar ways.”

Final Thoughts

The death of Zhou has brought to light the risks involved in extreme weight-loss practices and the influencer industry. While social media can be a powerful tool for inspiring and motivating others, it can also be a breeding ground for unrealistic and harmful trends. It is important that regulators and industry leaders take steps to ensure the safety of influencers and their followers alike.

News Source : Candice Zhu,Heather Chen

Source Link :Influencer who died after trying to lose 100kg at weight loss boot camps spotlighted by Chinese state media/