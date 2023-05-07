Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point Die Before Kentucky Derby

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two More Horses Euthanized at Churchill Downs, Sparking Controversy and Calls for Reform

The excitement and anticipation surrounding the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs has been marred by tragedy, as two more horses lost their lives on Saturday. Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point were both euthanized after sustaining injuries during races on the dirt track, bringing the total number of deaths to seven in the lead-up to the prestigious event.

Chloe’s Dream, a four-year-old gelding, suffered a right front knee injury during Race 2 and was vanned off the track. Freezing Point, a three-year-old filly, also suffered an ankle injury during a race later in the day and was euthanized. The deaths have reignited longstanding concerns about the safety of horse racing and the treatment of animals in the industry.

Jockey Corey Lanerie was riding Chloe’s Dream when the horse pulled up suddenly during the first turn. The Equibase race report noted that the gelding “went wrong leaving the first turn, pulled up and was vanned off.” The incident occurred just days after five other horses died at Churchill Downs within a span of six days, including two owned by trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The deaths have prompted outrage and calls for reform from animal rights advocates and industry insiders alike.

The issue of horse racing safety has been a topic of debate for years, with critics arguing that the sport is inherently cruel and dangerous for the animals involved. Many horses suffer from injuries, stress, and exhaustion as a result of being pushed to their limits in races and training. The use of performance-enhancing drugs and other questionable practices has also been a source of controversy.

In recent years, there have been efforts to improve safety standards and reduce the number of horse fatalities in racing. The Jockey Club, a leading organization in the industry, has implemented a number of initiatives aimed at improving horse welfare, including the Equine Injury Database, which tracks and analyzes injuries sustained by racehorses. The organization has also advocated for stricter regulations and penalties for drug use and other abuses.

Despite these efforts, however, the number of horse deaths in racing continues to be a major concern. In 2019, there were 122 racehorse fatalities in the United States, according to the Jockey Club. While this represents a decline from previous years, many activists argue that more needs to be done to protect the animals.

The deaths at Churchill Downs have sparked renewed debate about the need for reform in the industry. Animal rights groups have called for an end to horse racing altogether, while others have called for stricter regulations and better oversight to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals. Some have also criticized the use of drugs and other substances that can mask pain and injuries, making it more difficult to detect and prevent problems.

There has also been criticism of the racing culture, which some say places too much emphasis on winning at all costs. Trainers and owners may be more focused on achieving success and making money than on the welfare of the horses, critics argue. This can lead to overworking and overmedicating the animals, putting them at greater risk of injury and death.

In response to the recent deaths, Churchill Downs has announced a series of measures aimed at improving safety and reducing the risk of injury to horses. These include increased veterinary supervision, more stringent pre-race inspections, and the use of new technology to monitor horses’ health and well-being. The track has also pledged to work with industry leaders and animal welfare organizations to develop new safety standards and best practices.

While these efforts are a step in the right direction, many critics argue that they do not go far enough. Some have called for a ban on certain types of races or surfaces that are more likely to cause injuries, while others have called for greater transparency and accountability in the industry. Ultimately, the safety and well-being of horses should be the top priority, and all stakeholders must work together to ensure that racing is conducted in a humane and responsible manner.

