Dead – Death – Obituary News : Choi Sung Bong Dies at 33

K-Pop Singer Choi Sung-bong Commits Suicide

Introduction

In a tragic turn of events, Seoul police announced on Wednesday that Choi Sung-bong, a 33-year-old Korean singer, committed suicide. Choi Sung-bong rose to fame after finishing second in Korea’s Got Talent in 2011 and signed a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company. However, his career took a dark turn in 2021 when he launched a fundraising effort claiming to be facing numerous forms of cancer and in need of funds for treatment, which was later found to be a scam.

Suicide Note and Police Investigation

Police discovered Choi Sung-bong’s body at his residence in the Yeoksam-dong district of southern Seoul at 9:41 a.m. on Tuesday. According to reports, Choi Sung-bong posted a note to his YouTube channel the day before implying suicide. The note read, “I sincerely apologize to all who were harmed by my foolish mistake.” It also stated that all donations had been returned.

Police suspect that Choi Sung-bong committed suicide because of the situation at his home and the note he posted. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding Choi Sung-bong’s death.

Career and Controversies

Choi Sung-bong’s rise to fame was nothing short of remarkable. He was a destitute youth living on the streets before auditioning for Korea’s Got Talent in 2011. Although he finished second, he became an internet celebrity and signed a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company. He even wrote a best-selling biography about his rise to fame.

However, his career took a dark turn in 2021 when he launched a fundraising effort claiming to be facing numerous forms of cancer and in need of funds for treatment. It was later found to be a scam, and Choi Sung-bong apologized for his actions and pledged to refund the funds he received.

Final Thoughts

Choi Sung-bong’s death is a tragic loss for the Korean entertainment industry and his fans around the world. It highlights the importance of mental health and the need for support and resources for those struggling with mental health issues. We must continue to raise awareness and provide resources to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future. Our thoughts are with Choi Sung-bong’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Bharat Express

Source Link :South Korean Singer Choi Sung Bong Passes Away At 33/